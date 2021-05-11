Vyant Bio to Present at BioNJ’s 11th Annual BioPartnering Conference

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: VYNT), is a new force in drug discovery, focused on integrating human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery of therapeutics for biopharma partners as well as for the proprietary pipeline of the Company.



The Company is pleased to announce that Jay Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, will present at BioNJ’s 11th Annual BioPartnering Conference. The presentation portion event is being held virtually from May 17-18, 2021. One-on-one partnering meetings will be held throughout the week (May 17-21 2021). An on-demand replay of Vyant Bio’s presentation will be available to registered guests.

Conference Date: May 18-19, 2021 (Tuesday-Wednesday) Presentation Time: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – 11:35am-1:05pm ET 1:1 Partnering Meetings: May 17-21, 2021 On-Demand Presentation: Available May 18-June 25, 2021 via the BioPartnering Portal Registration: https://bionj.org/event/bionjs-11th-annual-biopartnering-conference

Mr. Roberts will highlight the Company's updated business strategy, including significant aspects pertaining to the recent merger with StemoniX, Inc. He will also elaborate on the broader, going-forward corporate vision of Vyant Bio as it pertains to partnerships with biotech, large pharma, and the investment community. Additionally, Mr. Roberts will discuss the Company’s approach to identify unique therapeutics through the integration of novel human- derived biology with internally developed data science technologies and IND-enabling expertise.

Vyant Bio will also be available for outside virtual 1:1 meetings both during and after BioNJ’s 11th Annual 33rd BioPartnering Conference. Please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D. jzimmons@zimmonsic.com or +1 917.214.3514 for scheduling.

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio”) (Nasdaq: VYNT) is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, we are rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. Leveraging these modalities, Vyant Bio is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. Vyant Bio operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Formerly known as Cancer Genetics, Inc., the company’s name was changed to Vyant Bio, Inc. in March 2021. Vyant Bio is headquartered in the US, with offices in Europe, and Australia.

StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. StemoniX develops and manufactures high-density, at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. Predictive, accurate, and consistent, these human models enable scientists to quickly and economically conduct research with improved outcomes in a simplified workflow. Through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, StemoniX tests compounds in-house, creates new cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models at large scale for high-throughput screening. With leading-edge iPSC technologies and data science, StemoniX is helping global institutions bring the most promising medicines to patients.

vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. vivoPharm is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities.

