Revenue and expenses in column Q1 2021 on slide 10 in the Investor Presentation that was published earlier today, regarding the Company‘s Liner Services were misstated. The numbers have been corrected in the attached presentation. The numbers were correctly stated in the Interim Financial Statements that was published earlier today.





Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communication, tel.: +354 825 3399, email: investors@eimskip.com.

