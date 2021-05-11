New Poll Shows Florida Voters Overwhelmingly Support the Seminole Gaming Compact

Tallahassee, FL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll commissioned by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), in cooperation with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, shows that likely Florida voters overwhelmingly support the new Gaming Compact by more than 3:1, with 62 percent in favor and only 17 percent opposed, as it nears approval by the Florida Legislature in a Special Session beginning Monday, May 17.

Recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr., the new Gaming Compact is guaranteed to bring $2.5 billion in revenue sharing dollars to the State of Florida in its first five years and billions more in future years.

“The Compact will not just benefit the Seminole Tribe and Florida’s state revenue, it will bring a much-needed boost in Florida tourism – Florida’s economic engine – which recorded its lowest year in more than a decade in 2020, and it will also bring thousands of jobs for Florida’s hospitality industry,” said Carol Dover, President and CEO of FRLA. “We believe that the new casino games will not conflict with Florida’s family-friendly image, which is especially important in Central Florida, as the new casino table games are limited to Seminole Reservations where casino gaming already takes place. Florida’s tourism and hospitality industry is working to rebuild after a devastating year, and we strongly support this Gaming Compact and our friends in the Seminole Tribe who have continued to demonstrate their commitment to the well-being of our great state.”

Since the beginning of COVID, more than 934,000 of Florida’s 1.5 million hospitality workers were furloughed or laid off. More than 10,000 restaurants closed, and hotels have shuttered. Many hotels still remain on the brink of closure as business travel remains down more than 85 percent. The new Compact will bring jobs and provide significant economic impact to help benefit the hospitality and tourism industry as we try to rebuild and recover from 2020.

Other key findings in the poll:

73 percent of respondents said they were more likely to support the Compact when they learned that profits generated by the Seminole Tribe are invested back into the state by creating thousands of jobs and billions more in economic impact;

Voters also indicated by more than a 2:1 margin that they were now more likely to re-elect their state legislator if he or she votes to approve the compact, with 46 percent saying it would be more likely, 20 percent less likely, and 33 percent unsure;

Floridians are pleased with the direction of the state with 58 percent saying it is headed in the right direction; and

saying it is headed in the right direction; and 60 percent of the voters approve of the job Governor DeSantis is doing – his highest job approval since June 2020.

About this poll: The poll was conducted by the Tyson Group from May 1st through May 5th, N = 1,000 survey of registered voters in Florida with an additional oversample of N = 100 likely Republican primary voters. Of our N = 1,000 sample, 37% said that they were Democrats and 40% said that they were Republicans. All voters in this survey were reached by live callers on both landlines and cell phones.

About FRLA: The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) is Florida’s premier non-profit hospitality industry trade association. Founded in 1946 as the Florida Restaurant Association, FRLA merged with the Florida Hotel and Motel Association in 2006. FRLA’s more than 10,000 members include independent hoteliers and restaurateurs, household name franchises, theme parks and suppliers. The association’s mission is to protect, educate and promote Florida’s nearly $112 billion hospitality industry which represents 1.5 million employees. Dedicated to safeguarding the needs of the membership, FRLA provides legislative advocacy to ensure the voices of its members are heard and their interests are protected. The association offers regulatory compliance and food safety training through SafeStaff® and FRLA’s subsidiary, RCS Training. The FRLA Educational Foundation provides industry-developed, career-building high school programs throughout the state.

