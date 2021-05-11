American National Press Release

GALVESTON, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National has recently been made aware that there have been media reports that speculated about the Company exploring strategic options, including a company sale. As a matter of company policy, American National does not comment on rumors or speculation.



