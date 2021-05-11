Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q1/2021 Results

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



INCOME

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, income increased by 17.2% to $7,306,837as compared to $6,236,442 reported for the same period in 2020. The increase is mainly a result of higher interest income due to a larger average investment portfolio size (on average $37.1 million higher in the first quarter of 2021 relative to the first quarter of 2020) and a higher weighted average portfolio interest rate, over the comparable period in 2020.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.237, as compared to the $0.218 per share reported for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

PORTFOLIO

The Corporation’s investment portfolio decreased by $11.6 million to $547.4 million as at March 31, 2021, in comparison to $559.0 million as at December 31, 2020 (in each case, gross of impairment provision). During the first quarter of 2021, new investment funding was $112.4 million (2020 – $141.4 million). As repayments were $124.0 million during the quarter (2020 – $101.2 million), there was a decrease in the Investment Portfolio size.

RETURN ON EQUITY

The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the annualized return on shareholders’ equity (based on the average of the month end shareholders’ equity in the quarter) of 8.50%, representing a return on shareholders’ equity of 832 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.18%.

PRUDENT IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCE

Management has always taken a proactive approach to the Corporation’s loan impairment allowance. This is a prudent approach that provides stability of dividends to our shareholders in the event there are any future issues with any of the loans within the Corporation’s investment portfolio. The impairment allowance as at March 31, 2021 stood at $5,579,000, which represents approximately 1% of Corporation’s investment portfolio at that date.

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO DETAILS

Details on the Corporation’s investment portfolio as at March 31, 2021 are as follows:

Total gross investment portfolio of $547,440,355, which is lower than the $559,007,922 reported at December 31, 2020.

Conventional first mortgages, being those first mortgages with loan-to-values less than 75%, comprise 64.8% of the total portfolio, and total conventional mortgages with loan-to-values less than 75%, comprise 77.0% of the total portfolio.

Approximately 73.0% of the portfolio matures by March 31, 2022.

The average face interest rate on the portfolio is 8.18% per annum, as compared to 8.20% at December 31, 2020.

Regionally, the investment portfolio is diversified approximately as follows: Ontario (82.6%), Western Canada (12.5%), Quebec (4.4%), and USA (0.5%).



As at March 31, 2021, there have been no material signs of deterioration in the Investment Portfolio and borrower repayment performance has remained consistent with pre-COVID-19 performance. In addition, no payment deferral arrangements have been granted. The Mortgage Banker does not service or underwrite mortgages on hotels, hospitality properties or long-term care facilities and, as such, the Corporation does not have any investment exposure to these asset types.

DIVIDEND AND SHARE PURCHASE PLAN

The Corporation has in place a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) and Share Purchase Plan that is available to its shareholders. The DRIP allows participants to have their monthly cash dividends reinvested in additional shares. The price paid per share is 97% (if the share price is higher than $14.10) of the weighted average trading price calculated five trading days immediately preceding each dividend date with no commission cost. Once registered with the Share Purchase Plan, participants have the right to purchase additional shares, totaling no greater than $12,000 per year and no less than $250 per month. Shareholders participating pay no commission.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation declared dividends on its common shares totaling $7,306,837, or $0.234 per share, versus $6,700,959, or $0.234 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The number of common shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 was 30,891,265, as compared to 28,700,531 at March 31, 2020.

About the Corporation

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine, and equity investments. The Corporation’s investment objective is the preservation of shareholders’ equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the quarter are outlined in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our investment portfolio and our dividends, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans”, or “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our current Annual Information Form under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com), which could cause our actual results and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with the impact of existing or future waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, mortgage lending, dependence on the Corporation’s manager and mortgage banker, competition for mortgage lending, real estate values, interest rate fluctuations, environmental matters, shareholder liability, and the introduction of new tax rules. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward-looking information include, among others, that the Corporation is able to invest in mortgages at rates consistent with rates historically achieved; adequate mortgage investment opportunities are presented to the Corporation; adequate bank indebtedness and bank loans are available to the Corporation; and a non-material impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

