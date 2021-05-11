Talonvest Negotiates $22 Million Loan for Scottsdale Property in Early Lease-Up

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, announced today the firm secured the close of a $22,000,000 refinance loan for 1784 Capital Holdings on their storage facility located in Scottsdale, AZ. “Talonvest is certainly not just a loan broker, they are an extension of our team with the same values, tremendous dedication, and work ethic,” said Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Capital Holdings.



1784 Capital engaged Talonvest to procure a maximum leverage, cash out, bridge loan for their three-story with basement, 100% climate controlled 1,090-unit storage facility totaling 101,055 net rentable square feet. The property opened in October 2020 and features Class A, state-of-the-art construction plus two large drive-in loading bays. Located in a power retail center, it is competitively positioned to capture the storage demand of numerous master-planned communities to the north along the Pima Road and Scottsdale Road corridors. An investment management firm won the Talonvest orchestrated lender competition and provided a non-recourse, 3-year bridge loan with extension options, and interest only payments during the initial loan term and the extension periods.

The Talonvest team members responsible for this successful assignment included Jim Davies, Erich Pryor, David DiRienzo, Lauren Maehler and Tom Sherlock.

