BSClaunch to accelerate early-stage projects on the Binance Smart Chain

Singapore, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSClaunch is an early-stage innovative investment platform on the Binance Smart Chain providing support to projects to raise funds in a decentralized way. It is a top tier launchpad that provides comprehensive solutions to incubate the future unicorns of the DeFi landscape. It is a one-stop investment launchpad allowing community members to participate in a fair and equal manner.

Revolutionizing the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem with revolutionary products

While projects are on the quest to drive mass DeFi adoption, launchpads have made a revolutionary impact contributing to the success of the project. Number of projects are launching on the Binance Smart Chain due to smart attributes such as high throughput, lack of latency issues and low transaction costs.

To provide immense support to drive a decentralized future, BSClaunch is employing its innovative solution to fuel DeFi adoption in the BSC ecosystem. BSClaunch envisioned carefully analysing the market and addressing the issues of the community related to participation in token launches. It keenly researches on the challenges faced by the investor community and projects while investing or raising funds in a decentralized landscape. It’s intuitive platform adopts an easy approach to drive cross chain interoperability, minimizing risk aspects and building investor trust during the project launch journey.

BSClaunch provides a range of tools that enables removing old barriers, thus bringing in positive momentum to witness a better tomorrow. Its ecosystem comprises the following tools that outpaces the existing solutions in the market.

B - Launch | The launchpad for top-tier projects helps bring the highest quality, safest, most transparent, and the highest potential projects to the broader community.

B - Insurance | Locks part of the capital raised by projects in the liquidity pool to increase the liquidity while protecting the investors.

B - Swap | An automatic market-making decentralized exchange, a marketplace based on the concept of pooling.

B - Tool | An advanced AI system analyzing the market and supporting investors to invest effectively.

B - Farm | A profit optimization tool that allows profit aggregation for token holders.

B - NFT | Offers solutions for non-fungible token creation and action and also offers a wide range of hybrid funding solutions for the project.

These innovative tools will significantly contribute to unleash the potential of the projects. BSClaunch’ comprehensive solutions aim to bridge the gap between community and investment opportunities to fuel mainstream adoption. It strives towards bringing the projects closer to the community instilling a strong confidence for the project’s success. While successfully concluding seed and private funding rounds, BSClaunch is all set to soon launch its platform for Dapps in the BSC ecosystem.

With the motto of existing for the community and because of the community, BSClaunch is an intuitive launchpad all set to revolutionize the DeFi space. With experienced investors, venture capitalists and a stellar team of talent, BSClaunch is creating a revolution worthwhile. For more information visit BSClaunch Website, Telegram (Official Channel) and follow us on Twitter.

