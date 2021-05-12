Questerre reports first quarter 2021 results

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We started to add zero emissions hydrogen and carbon capture and storage to our Clean Tech Energy project in the quarter. We are also evaluating other carbon recycling technologies that use carbon dioxide as a feedstock to make valuable products. These are essential to the new circular economy where virtually all the emissions from production and consumption are eliminated. Recent commitments by the US and Canada to cut emissions by half in the next decade need new technologies to achieve them. The success of our net zero project could be the quickest path to contributing to these climate goals and more importantly to acceptability in Quebec.”

He added, “We also saw an increase in M&A activity at Kakwa early this year. In March, the largest operator merged with another Montney producer in a $8.1 billion transaction, including net debt. In April, the operator of our Kakwa North acreage was acquired by a mid-sized company for $300 million. We are looking forward to their development plans for this acreage.”

Highlights

Commissioned CIRAIG to study zero emissions hydrogen production from Clean Gas

Executed Letter of Intent with ZEG Power to incorporate blue hydrogen into Clean Tech Energy project

Average daily production of 1,679 boe/d with adjusted funds flow from operations of $2.9 million

Consistent with prior periods, Kakwa continued to account for approximately 80% of corporate production. During the first quarter of 2021, daily production averaged 1,679 boe/d (2020: 2,078 boe/d)(1). Improving commodity prices offset the production declines and petroleum and natural gas revenue totaled $7.0 million in the period, unchanged from the same period last year. The Company generated net income of $0.9 million for quarter (2020: $113.9 million loss) and adjusted funds flow from operations of $2.9 million (2020: $2.5 million).

With a focus on prioritizing financial liquidity, the Company incurred capital expenditures of $0.5 million for the period (2020: $2.9 million) and reduced its net debt from $7.7 million to $5.4 million as of March 31, 2021.

The term "adjusted funds flow from operations" is a non-IFRS measure. Please see the reconciliation elsewhere in this press release.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, we can sustain both human progress and our natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the oil and gas industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

(1) For the period ended March 31, 2021, liquids production including light crude and natural gas liquids accounted for 971 bbl/d (2020: 1,388 bbl/d) and natural gas including conventional and shale gas accounted for 4,250 Mcf/d (2020: 4,141 Mcf/d).

Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio has been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil and the conversion ratio of one barrel to six thousand cubic feet is based on an energy equivalent conversion method application at the burner tip and does not necessarily represent an economic value equivalent at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalent of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains the terms “adjusted funds flow from operations” and “working capital deficit” which are non-GAAP terms. Questerre uses these measures to help evaluate its performance.

As an indicator of Questerre’s performance, adjusted funds flow from operations should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. Questerre’s determination of adjusted funds flow from operations may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Questerre considers adjusted funds flow from operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the cash necessary to fund operations and support activities related to its major assets.

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ thousands) 2021 2020 Net cash used in operating activities $ 3,079 $ 4,561 Interest received (50 ) (138 ) Interest paid 133 187 Change in non-cash operating working capital (277 ) (2,150 ) Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations $ 2,885 $ 2,460

Working capital surplus is a non-GAAP measure calculated as current assets less current liabilities excluding risk management contracts and lease liabilities.