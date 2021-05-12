HiltonHead Retina Specialist Surgeon Diabetic Retinopathy Macular Degeneration

Hilton Head, United States, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Carl Baker has just announced that he is opening a retina specialist medical practice named the Hilton Head Retina Institute in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

The opening of the new retina specialist clinic will help patients in Hilton Head access the latest, high-quality treatments for various retinal conditions.

According to Dr. Baker, doctors have developed several new treatments with better outcomes over the last 15 years. Indeed, ophthalmologists can maintain driving-level vision in 80-85% patients with retinal problems, compared to just 5-10% a decade ago. Moreover, many surgical treatments have been replaced with non-invasive medicines.

Despite these advances, however, conditions such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy require advanced surgical treatment.

Dr. Baker responds to these trends by establishing his retina specialist practice, making these highly advanced treatments available to patients in Hilton Head, SC.

The practice will provide patients with the latest diagnostic equipment and treatment options for macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vascular diseases.

The clinic will also offer surgical treatments for retinal tears, detachments, macular pucker, dislocated and defective intra-ocular lens implants and vitreous diseases and floaters.

In addition to treating patients at his practice, Dr. Baker is currently conducting clinical research for retinal vein occlusions, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. This extensive research expertise will enable Dr. Baker to provide his patients with the most up-to-date treatments.

Prior to opening the Hilton Head Retina Institute, Dr. Baker practiced at the Paducah Retinal Center in Western Kentucky for more than 20 years. This latest announcement is in line with Dr. Baker’s commitment to providing personalized, compassionate care to patients using the latest technology and surgical techniques.

A spokesperson for the practice said: “Dr. Baker is looking forward to overcoming the challenges of the pandemic and establishing a high-quality institute to treat retinal diseases on Hilton Head Island with comprehensive surgical and medical treatments supported by clinical research.”

Interested parties can book an appointment by calling (843) 715-2424 or by visiting the practice’s website at https://www.hhretina.com