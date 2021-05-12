Notice regarding the Revision of Dividend Forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

TOKYO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) announces that IIJ revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, as indicated below.



1. Revised Forecast of Year-end Dividend





Revised Forecast of Year-

end Dividend for the fiscal

year ending March 31, 2021 Latest Forecast

(disclosed on

November 9, 2020) Year-end Dividend for the

previous fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020 Record date March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Dividend per

common share(*) JPY19.50 JPY10.25 JPY13.50

(*) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one, effective from January 1, 2021. The above written amounts of forecasts of year-end dividend per share are the amounts after the stock split and figure for the previous fiscal year is the amount before stock split. Regarding the post-split amount, year-end dividend for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was JPY6.75.

2. Reason



IIJ’s basic policy for the return to shareholders is to maintain stable and continuous dividends to shareholders while giving full consideration to securing its funds to strengthen its financial position and to prepare for its operation and business development.

Considering this basic policy and financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, IIJ revised year-end dividend forecast to JPY19.50 per common share as year-end dividend, which increased by JPY12.75 compared to post-split basis amount of year-end dividend for the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and increased by JPY9.25 compared to the latest forecast.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

