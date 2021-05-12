Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q1 2021 Results

| Source: Awilco Drilling Plc Awilco Drilling Plc

WESTHILL, UNITED KINGDOM

Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 12.6 million (USD 8.6 million Q4 2020), EBITDA of USD 3.7 million (USD 2.6 million loss in Q4 2020) and a net profit of USD 1.3 million, (USD 152.9 million loss in Q4 2020).

Revenue efficiency was 87.5% during the quarter (54.1% in Q4 2020).

Operational uptime was 95.9% during the quarter (81.8% in Q4 2020).

Contract backlog at the end of Q1 was approximately USD 8.0 million (USD 15.0 million Q4 2020).

Please see attached for the Q1 2021 report.

A digital presentation will be held today, 12 May 2021 at 11:00 UK time (12:00pm CEST / 06:00 EDT). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 12 May 2021

 

For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


Attachments

AWDR Q1 2021 report