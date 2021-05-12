CGG: CGG Announces its Q1 2021 Results

English French

English French

CGG Announces its Q1 2021 Results

Positive Net Cash Flow and Successful Refinancing

Seasonal Soft Quarter with Solid Equipment Performance

2021 Financial Objectives Confirmed

PARIS, France – May 12, 2021 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its first quarter 2021 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

“With our successful refinancing we delivered the last milestone in our CGG 2021 strategy while normalizing our capital structure. We are now actively developing our new ambitions, focusing on growing our core highly differentiated businesses as the market gradually strengthens, and accelerating our growth beyond the core into sectors, including digitalization, observation & monitoring, and energy transition.

As anticipated, we continued to execute projects from our Geoscience backlog and delivered land equipment for the Saudi mega crews this quarter. Multi-Client saw a seasonal low first quarter and some shift in timing of sales. Overall, we generated $28m of positive net cash flow this quarter. With oil price firming up above the $60/bbl level, we started to see in March a resumption in commercial activity and contract awards, which gives us confidence in our 2021 financial objectives. “

Q1 2021: A seasonal soft quarter with solid Equipment performance



IFRS figures: revenue at $209m, EBITDAs at $32m, OPINC at $(14)m Segment revenue at $213m, down (21)% year-on-year

Geoscience: Reached a low point as it continued to deliver its backlog

Multi-client: Soft quarter with timing of some sales moved to Q2/H2

Equipment: Solid operational & business performance driven by land equipment deliveries Segment EBITDAs at $36m and Adjusted* Segment EBITDAs at $39m, a 19% margin due to revenue mix Segment Operating Income at $(11)m and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $(12)m Group Net loss at $(81)m *Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn.







Positive quarterly Net Cash Flow and Liquidity of $407m



Net Cash Flow at $28m

at Liquidity of $407m and Net debt before IFRS 16 at $845m as of March 31, 2021 Successful $1.2Bn Senior Secured Notes Debt Refinancing Normalization of capital structure through $1.2Bn equivalent refinancing in EUR and USD with a new $100m revolving credit facility (RCF)

Reduction of cost of debt with a blended interest rate of 8.17% and elimination of $45m per year in PIK interest

Extension of maturities to 2027 (6 years)

Non-Call period of 3 years with possibility to repay up to 10% ($120m) per year during this period

ESG-linked RCF, aligning capital structure terms with CGG’s sustainability objectives

Single maintenance covenant for RCF: leverage below 3.5x (2.7x end of 2020), tested when RCF is drawn by more than 40%

Key Figures - First Quarter 2021

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter

In million $ 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 Variances

% Operating revenues 253 209 (17)% Operating Income (40) (14) 65% Equity from Investment - - - Net cost of financial debt (33) (34) (4)% Other financial income (loss) 6 (38) - Income taxes (5) (5) (12)% Net Income / Loss from continuing operations (72) (92) (29)% Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations (27) 11 143% Group net income / (loss) (98) (81) 18% Operating Cash Flow 145 105 (28)% Net Cash Flow 17 28 65% Net debt 705 987 40% Net debt before lease liabilities 540 845 56% Capital employed 2,202 2,072 (6)%



Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2021





Key Segment Figures - Quarter

In million $ 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 Variances

% Segment revenue 271 213 (21)% Segment EBITDAs 123 36 (71)% Group EBITDAs margin 45% 17% (28) bps Segment operating income (31) (11) 65% Opinc margin (11)% (5)% 6 bps IFRS 15 adjustment (9) (3) 63% IFRS operating income (40) (14) 65% Operating Cash Flow 145 105 (28)% Net Segment Cash Flow 17 28 65% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 125 39 (68)% EBITDAs margin 46% 19% (27) bps Adjusted segment operating income before NRC 40 (12) (130)% Opinc margin 15% (6)% (28) bps

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2021

P&L items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total Revenue 213 (4) 209 OPINC (11) (3) (14) Cash Flow Statement items

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs 36 (4) 32 Change in Working Capital & Provisions 73 4 77 Cash Provided by Operations 105 (0) 105 Multi-Client Data Library NBV

In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening Balance Sheet , Dec 20 285 207 492 Closing Balance Sheet , Mar 21 291 204 495

First Quarter 2021 Segment Financial Results

Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)

Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)

In million $ 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 Variances

% Segment revenue 197 100 (49)% Geoscience (SIR) 93 66 (29)% Multi-Client 104 34 (67)% Prefunding 57 15 (74)% After-Sales 47 19 (59)% Segment EBITDAs 123 28 (77)% EBITDAs Margin 62% 28% (34) bps Segment operating income (22) (8) 63% OPINC Margin (11)% (8)% 3 bps Equity from investments - - - Capital employed (in billion $) 1.7 1.6 (6)% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 124 31 (75)% EBITDAs Margin 63% 31% (32) bps Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC 48 (11) (123)% OPINC Margin 24% (11)% (35) bps Other Key Metrics Multi-Client cash capex ($m) (67) (30) (55)% Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%) 85% 50% (35) bps

GGR segment revenue was $100 million, down (49)% year-on-year.

Geoscience revenue was $66 million, down (29)% year-on-year.



Geoscience continued to deliver its backlog and reached an inflection point this quarter. After a year of drastic spending cuts, clients’ priorities this quarter were on development projects. Commercial activity and contract awards resumed in March, especially in North and South America, and the overall level of commercial bids was up 10% during the month of March.



We continue to actively develop and promote our high end technology for digitalization, energy transition and monitoring markets where we have recently been awarded a few projects.

Multi-Client revenue was $34 million, down (67)% year-on-year.



Multi-client cash capex was $(30) million this quarter, (55)% lower than in Q1 2020, as we had one marine streamer multi-client program offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects was $15 million and prefunding rate was 50%.



Multi-client after-sales were at $19 million this quarter as we saw a seasonally slow first quarter with some sales shifting into Q2/H2.



The segment library Net Book Value was $291 million ($495 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2021, split 85% offshore and 15% onshore.

GGR segment EBITDAs was $28 million and GGR Adjusted* segment EBITDAs was $31 million, a 31% margin.

GGR segment operating income was $(8) million and GGR Adjusted* segment operating income was $(11) million.

GGR capital employed decreased to $1.6 billion at the end of March 2021.

Equipment

Equipment

In million $ 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 Variances

% Segment revenue 75 113 52% Land 53 100 91% Marine 13 7 (49)% Downhole gauges 7 4 (49)% Non Oil & Gas 2 3 27% Segment EBITDAs 8 15 98% EBITDAs margin 10% 14% 3 bps Segment operating income 0 7 - OPINC Margin 0% 6% 6 bps Capital employed (in billion $) 0.5 0.6 11% Supplementary information Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC 8 16 103% EBITDAs margin 10% 14% 4 bps Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC 0 8 - OPINC Margin 0% 7% 7 bps

Equipment segment revenue was strong this quarter at $113 million, up 52% year-on-year.

Land equipment sales represented 89% of total sales, as we delivered in Q1 over 125,000 channels and 50 vibrators worldwide, primarily for large mega-crews in Saudi Arabia. Sercel also delivered WiNG land node systems to new clients.

Marine equipment sales represented 6% of total sales.

Downhole equipment sales were $4 million and sales from non Oil & Gas equipment were $3 million

Equipment segment EBITDAs was $15 million and Equipment Adjusted* segment EBITDAs was $16 million, a 14% margin.

Equipment segment operating income was $7 million and Equipment Adjusted* segment operating income was $8 million, a 7% margin.

Equipment capital employed increased to $0.6 billion at the end of March 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statements

In million $ 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 Variances

% Exchange rate euro/dollar 1.11 1.22 10% Segment revenue 271 213 (21)% GGR 197 100 (49)% Equipment 72 113 57% Elim & Other 1 (1) (169)% Segment Gross Margin 73 17 (77)% Segment EBITDAs 123 36 (71)% GGR 124 31 (75)% Equipment 8 16 103% Corporate (6) (6) 10% Elim & Other (1) (2) (112)% Severance costs (2) (3) (75)% Segment operating income (31) (11) 65% GGR 48 (11) (123)% Equipment 0 8 - Corporate (7) (7) (6)% Elim & Other (1) (2) (133)% Non recurring charges (71) 1 102% IFRS 15 adjustment (9) (3) 63% IFRS operating income (40) (14) 65% Equity from investments - - - Net cost of financial debt (33) (34) (4)% Other financial income (loss) 6 (38) - Income taxes (5) (5) (12)% NRC (Tax & OFI) - - - Net income / (loss) from continuing operations (72) (92) (29)% Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations (27) 11 143% IFRS net income / (loss) (98) (81) 18% Shareholder's net income / (loss) (99) (82) 17% Basic Earnings per share in $ (0.14) (0.12) 17% Basic Earnings per share in € (0.13) (0.10) 25%

Segment revenue was $213 million, down (21)% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 31% from Geoscience, 16% from Multi-Client (47% for the GGR segment) and 53% from Equipment.

Segment EBITDAs was $36 million and Adjusted* segment EBITDAs was $39 million, down (68)% year-on-year, a 19% margin due to the unfavorable business mix.

Segment operating income was $(11) million and Adjusted* segment operating income was $(12) million.

IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(3) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(14) million.

Cost of financial debt was $(34) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(7) million. Other Financial Items were at $(38) million, mainly from refinancing costs, including $(14)m call premiums and $(26)m fees.

Taxes were at $(5) million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $(92) million.

Discontinued operations : Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:



- Q1 revenue from discontinued operations was $6 million.



- Net profit from discontinued operations was $11 million this quarter



- Net Cash flow from discontinued operations was $1 million

Group net loss was $(81) million.

After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(82) million/ €(68) million.

First Quarter 2021 Cash Flow

Cash Flow items

In million $ 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 Variances

% Segment Operating Cash Flow 145 105 (28)% CAPEX (87) (42) (52)% Industrial (8) (4) (54)% R&D (13) (8) (33)% Multi-Client (Cash) (67) (30) (55)% Marine MC (51) (30) (43)% Land MC (15) (1) (97)% Proceeds from disposals of assets - (2) - Segment Free Cash Flow 58 60 4% Lease repayments (14) (15) 6% Paid Cost of debt (7) (7) 6% CGG 2021 Plan (28) (11) (61)% Free cash flow from discontinued operations 9 1 - Net Cash flow 17 28 65% Financing cash flow - - - Forex and other (4) (7) 64% Net increase/(decrease) in cash 13 22 65% Supplementary information Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow 21 73 - From severance cash costs (1) (6) - Segment Free Cash Flow before severance cash costs 59 66 12%

Total capex was $(42) million:



Industrial capex was $(4) million,

was $(4) million, Research & Development capex was $(8) million,

was $(8) million, Multi-client cash capex was $(30) million

Segment Free Cash Flow was $60 million, including $73 million positive change in working capital.

After $(15) million lease repayments, $(7) million paid cost of debt, $(11) million 2021 Plan cash costs and $1 million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net Cash Flow was $28 million.

Balance Sheet

Group’s liquidity amounted to $407 million at the end of March 31, 2021.

Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,252 million at the end of March 31, 2021 and net debt was $845 million.

Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,394 million at the end of March 31, 2021 and net debt was $987 million.

Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to Adjusted segment EBITDAs was 3.1x at the end of March 2021.

Q1 2021 Conference call

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

March 31, 2021

Unaudited Interim Consolidated statements of operations

Three months ended March 31, (In millions of US$, except per share data) 2021 2020 Operating revenues 208.6 252.7 Other income from ordinary activities 0.2 0.3 Total income from ordinary activities 208.8 253.0 Cost of operations (195.3) (188.7) Gross profit 13.5 64.3 Research and development expenses - net (5.3) (4.4) Marketing and selling expenses (7.5) (9.1) General and administrative expenses (16.7) (18.7) Other revenues (expenses) - net 2.0 (71.9) Operating income (loss) (14.0) (39.8) Expenses related to financial debt (34.7) (33.9) Income provided by cash and cash equivalents 0.3 1.0 Cost of financial debt, net (34.4) (32.9) Other financial income (loss) (38.4) 5.7 Income (loss) before incomes taxes (86.8) (67.0) Income taxes (5.4) (4.8) Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method (92.2) (71.8) Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method 0.2 0.3 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (92.0) (71.5) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 11.5 (26.9) Net income (loss) (80.5) (98.4) Attributable to :

Owners of CGG S.A (82.4) (99.4) Non-controlling interests 1.9 1.0 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.12) (0.14) Diluted (0.12) (0.14) Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share Basic (0.13) (0.10) Diluted (0.13) (0.10) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share Basic (0.01) (0.04) Diluted (0.01) (0.04)

Unaudited Consolidated statements of financial position

(In millions of US$) March 31,

2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 407.0 385.4 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 288.1 325.0 Inventories and work-in-progress, net 207.8 237.8 Income tax assets 83.2 84.6 Other current financial assets, net - 13.7 Other current assets, net 88.2 92.0 Assets held for sale, net 120.2 117.7 Total current assets 1,194.5 1,256.2 Deferred tax assets 9.7 10.3 Investments and other financial assets, net 13.5 13.6 Investments in companies under the equity method 3.7 3.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 247.6 268.1 Intangible assets, net 638.4 639.2 Goodwill, net 1,186.2 1,186.5 Total non-current assets 2,099.1 2,121.3 TOTAL ASSETS 3,293.6 3,377.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Bank overdrafts 0.1 0.2 Financial debt – current portion 82.2 58.6 Trade accounts and notes payables 112.5 96.7 Accrued payroll costs 114.5 106.6 Income taxes payable 47.1 56.8 Advance billings to customers 21.6 19.5 Provisions — current portion 32.6 52.7 Other current financial liabilities 18.5 34.4 Other current liabilities 301.8 278.6 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 15.4 13.0 Total current liabilities 746.3 717.1 Deferred tax liabilities 15.1 16.3 Provisions — non-current portion 44.2 51.8 Financial debt – non-current portion 1,311.6 1,330.3 Other non-current financial liabilities 48.4 53.0 Other non-current liabilities 42.9 44.4 Total non-current liabilities 1,462.2 1,495.8 Common stock: 1,194,005,823 shares authorized and 711,394,241 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at March 31, 2021 8.7 8.7 Additional paid-in capital 1,687.1 1,687.1 Retained earnings (559.7) (480.6) Other Reserves (24.1) (37.3) Treasury shares (20.1) (20.1) Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity (1.1) (0.7) Cumulative translation adjustment (52.2) (37.4) Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A. 1,038.6 1,119.7 Non-controlling interests 46.5 44.9 Total equity 1,085.1 1,164.6 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 3,293.6 3,377.5

Unaudited Consolidated statements of cash flows

Three months ended March 31, (In millions of US$) 2021 2020 OPERATING Net income (loss) (80.5) (98.4) Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 11.5 (26.9) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (92.0) (71.5) Depreciation, amortization and impairment 24.0 30.5 Multi-client surveys impairment and amortization 25.6 116.8 Depreciation and amortization capitalized in Multi-client surveys (4.5) (4.3) Variance on provisions (20.3) (2.2) Share-based compensation expenses 0.9 1.4 Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets — — Equity (income) loss of investees (0.2) (0.3) Dividends received from investments in companies under the equity method — — Other non-cash items 38.4 (3.1) Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax (28.1) 67.3 Less : net cost of financial debt 34.4 32.9 Less : income tax expense (gain) 5.4 4.8 Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax 11.7 105.0 Income tax paid (4.5) (0.8) Net cash-flow before changes in working capital 7.2 104.2 Changes in working capital 97.5 41.0 - change in trade accounts and notes receivable 69.1 80.8 - change in inventories and work-in-progress 22.5 (16.2) - change in other current assets (6.0) (4.7) - change in trade accounts and notes payable — 16.5 - change in other current liabilities 11.9 (35.4) Net cash-flow provided by operating activities 104.7 145.2 INVESTING Total capital expenditures (including variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding Multi-client surveys) (12.1) (20.6) Investment in Multi-client surveys, net cash (30.0) (66.8) Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0.1 0.1 Total net proceeds from financial assets (2.4) — Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired — — Variation in loans granted — — Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures — — Variation in other non-current financial assets — 9.0 Net cash-flow used in investing activities (44.4) (78.3)





Three months ended March 31, (In millions of US$) 2021 2020 FINANCING Repayment of long-term debt — — Total issuance of long-term debt — — Lease repayments (14.7) (14.0) Change in short-term loans (0.1) — Financial expenses paid (6.9) (7.4) Net proceeds from capital increase:

— from shareholders — — — from non-controlling interests of integrated companies — — Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements:

— to shareholders — — — to non-controlling interests of integrated companies — — Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares — — Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities (21.7) (21.4) Effects of exchange rates on cash (6.7) (13.2) Impact of changes in consolidation scope — — Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations (10.3) (19.3) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21.6 13.0 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 385.4 610.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 407.0 623.5

