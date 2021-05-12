Bekaert: First quarter trading update 2021

English Dutch French

Bekaert makes a very strong start to 2021

All-time high quarterly sales – substantial volume growth



Highlights

Record-high quarter revenue: consolidated sales of € 1 128 million (+19%) and combined sales of € 1 339 million (+23%)

Global demand rebound and strong momentum in Latin American and Indian markets

Working capital on sales further down to 13%, despite the impact from wire rod price increases

More than € 1 billion cash on hand with € 60 million incremental liquidity over year-end 2020

Strong balance sheet: debt deleveraging continued in the first quarter

Our business focus and priorities

Continued focus on protecting the health and safety of our employees and their families through the Covid-19 pandemic

Secured raw material supplies to ensure delivery continuity to customers worldwide

Further accelerated profit restoration and improvements across all business units and at Group level Product and business mix improvements, in line with our strategy to upgrade the business portfolio Pricing discipline aligned with raw materials price evolutions

Continued effective control on cost and working capital





