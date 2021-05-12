Interim report for Q2 2020/21 and the half-year

(1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021)

Ambu’s revenue increased organically by 6% in Q2 and by 20% in the half year driven by the rapid growth of our Visualization business. The revenue from our portfolio of single-use endoscopes (Visualization) grew 17% on top of 69% growth last year. Full-year outlook maintained.

“Halfway into the financial year, we’re in a strong position to reach our full-year expectations. As focus on infection control continues to increase, we’re building our superior ecosystem consisting of the most advanced and comprehensive single use endoscopy portfolio. We’re excited with the progress of our recent launches and we have achieved important milestones to strengthen our infrastructure, including the groundbreaking for our new single-use endoscopy plant in Mexico,” says Juan Jose Gonzalez, CEO of Ambu.

Highlights for the quarter

Comparative figures for Q2 2019/20 are stated in brackets.

Revenue for Q2 was DKK 1,001m (DKK 989m) based on organic growth of 6% (24%). Reported growth for the quarter was 1% (26%). Organic growth for the half-year was 20% (19%) with reported growth of 15% (21%).

declined by -4% (3%), and (PMD) declined by -7% (-6%). For the half-year, Anaesthesia was flat at 0% (5%) and PMD declined by 5% (1%). For the aScope™ Duodeno , we have continued our commercial launch and engaged with targeted hospitals including the largest ERCP centers in the USA. The upcoming US reimbursement for inpatient single-use duodenoscopy procedures is expected to accelerate the transition to single-use products. Therefore, we have decided to strengthen our product performance by making rapid upgrades to the aScope™ Duodeno ahead of the expected inpatient reimbursement approval in October 2021. Half of the upgrades are available in the market now, and we expect the remaining upgrades to be implemented in Q4 2020/21, effectively upgrading the aScope™ Duodeno to a version 1.5.

(NIBD) was DKK 466m (DKK 1,446m), corresponding to a leverage of 0.7 (2.6). The lowering of debt is the result of the 1.86% capital raise and the sale of treasury shares carried out in January. The outlook for the 2020/21 financial year as announced in the annual report on 11 November 2020 is unchanged and as follows: Organic growth in the range of 17-20% EBIT margin before special items in the range of 11-12% Sales of single-use endoscopes of 1.3-1.4 million units

A conference call is held today, Wednesday 12 May 2021, at 10.00 (CEST). The conference is broadcast live via ambu.com/webcastQ22021. The presentation can be downloaded immediately before the conference call via the same link. To ask questions in the Q&A session, please call one of the following numbers five minutes before the start of the conference: +45 3544 5577 (DK), +44 333 300 0804 (UK), +1 631 913 1422 (US), and enter the following access code: 66323014#

