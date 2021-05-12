Construction contract (Kuuseheki 54 apartment building)

English Estonian

Nordecon AS and Kinnistud S OÜ, an Estmak Capital group company entered into contract for building the Class A energy rating apartment building with 48 apartments at Kuuseheki 54, Saue. The agreement includes performance of design and construction works of the building and utility networks. Extending over three above ground and one underground floors, this four-staircase building will have a gross area of 4,155 sqm and a net area of 3,500 sqm.

The contract value is 3.6 million euros plus VAT. The building is due for completion in summer 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.