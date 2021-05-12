Indigo Diabetes Appoints Paul Moraviec as Chairman of the Board

Brings decades of leadership experience in the Global MedTech sector

As CEO of ConvaTec Group Plc, led the $4.5 billion IPO on the London Stock Exchange

Transformed Abbott’s Diabetes Care EMEA division





BELGIUM - Ghent, May 12, 2021 – Indigo Diabetes N.V. (‘Indigo’ or the ‘Company’), a pioneering developer of medical solutions using nanophotonics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Moraviec as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Paul has amassed over three decades of global experience in the healthcare sector, having held multiple senior leadership positions. Most recently Paul led the ConvaTec Group Plc, a global medical products and technologies company, as Chief Executive Officer, orchestrating a successful company turnaround and subsequent $4.5 billion IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2016, which at the time was the largest healthcare listing in Europe.

In addition, he brings highly relevant diabetes experience, having been Vice President of Abbott’s Diabetes Care International division between 2002 and 2007 where he transformed the EMEA business with low single digit growth and declining market share, to the fastest growing company in the glucose monitoring field.

Paul has also led the early-stage surgical robotics company Prosurgics, redesigning their product development and commercialisation strategy; and led a major restructuring and performance improvement program across UK, Germany and France for Johnson & Johnson’s Neuro Surgery business.

Paul will replace Harrold van Barlingen who will step down as Chairman and retain a seat on the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

Dr Danaë Delbeke, CEO, Inventor and Co-founder of Indigo Diabetes, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome Paul as Chairman of Indigo’s Board. His wealth of experience leading and transforming the businesses of MedTech companies will be invaluable as we continue to develop our subcutaneous continuous multi metabolite monitoring (‘CMM’) device. His appointment highlights our business potential and reflects Indigo’s ambition to make our device commercially available to people living with diabetes as soon as possible.

“We’d also like to extend our gratitude to our outgoing Chairman Harrold van Barlingen, who has made a significant contribution towards Indigo and our success thus far, we are grateful to retain his expertise as a board member.”

Paul Moraviec, Chairman of Indigo Diabetes, commented: “I am delighted to be joining and chairing Indigo’s Board and look forward to helping the team successfully execute the strategy and guide the development of its CMM device, an innovative next generation approach to continuous monitoring of metabolites for people living with diabetes.”

About Indigo Diabetes N.V.

Indigo Diabetes N.V. (Indigo) is a pioneering developer of medical solutions utilizing nanophotonics. Indigo was founded by Danaë Delbeke and her team in 2016. Today Indigo is developing the world’s first invisible sensor for people living with diabetes to address their need for continuous accurate glucose and ketone monitoring with an improved user experience. Indigo exploits groundbreaking photonics technology responsible for revolutionizing the Internet to transform diabetes management. Indigo is based in Ghent, Belgium. Find out more at www.indigomed.com .

About Indigo Diabetes’s CMM sensor

Indigo Diabetes’s CMM sensor is a small spectrometer-on a-chip to monitor in-vivo simultaneously and continuously multiple metabolites. The inert, miniature integrated silicon photonics spectrometer chip measures the absorption of light in the interstitial fluid to quantify the concentration of multiple metabolites simultaneously without the use of enzymes or fluorophores. Once inserted under the skin the CMM sensor is invisible to the naked eye and will connect securely and wirelessly to mobile devices to show and capture the concentration profiles of the metabolites for the user. A rechargeable sensor battery powers the measurements. It is expected that the sensor will have a lifetime up to 2 years. Preclinical studies have successfully demonstrated proof of concept with promising accuracy.

