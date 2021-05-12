English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12.5.2021 AT 09:00

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Arup Basu, President, Flexible Packaging, and a member of Huhtamaki Global Executive Team has decided to leave Huhtamaki. ​The process to find Arup’s successor has been initiated.

“I want to thank Arup for his contribution to Huhtamaki, both as Managing Director India and for his role in leading the Flexible Packaging segment since February 2020. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavors,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO. ​

The Flexible Packaging team will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé until a successor for Arup Basu is appointed. ​

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Global Executive Team as of May 12, 2021 are: ​

Charles Héaulmé (Chairman), President and CEO;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.

