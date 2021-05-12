MSAB: Resolutions from Annual General Meeting 2021

English Swedish

The Annual General Meeting in MSAB (publ) on 11 May 2021 decided to:

Approve the income statement and the balance sheets in accordance with the presented Annual Report, and to discharge from liability the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer.

Approve the Board’s proposal of dividend of SEK 2.00 per share. The dividend payment date is set to 19 May 2021.

Re-elect Jan-Olof Backman, Ann Hellenius, Linda Nyberg and Peter Gille as ordinary Board members. New elect Fredrik Nilsson and Bernt Ingman. Bernt Ingman is elected as the Chairman of the Board.

Elect KPMG as the company’s external auditor with Mattias Lötborn as the Auditor-in-Charge for the period up to the conclusion of the next AGM.

Approve the Nomination Committee’s proposal for Board remuneration in the amount of SEK 185,000 to Board members who are not also employed in the company, and SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board.

Approve the Board’s proposal for guidelines for remuneration of senior executives.

Approve the Board’s remuneration report.

Approve the Board’s proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue shares, share options or convertibles.

Approve the Board’s proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on transfer of own shares

Approve the Board’s proposal to amend the Articles of Association.

To appoint David Zaudy, Christian Hellman and Erik Ivarsson to the Nomination Committee.

Board of Directors, May 2021





Contact:

Bernt Ingman

Chairman of the Board

Tel: + 46 8 739 02 70





Contact:

Daniel Hilmgård

CFO

Tel: +46 8 739 02 70

Email: daniel.hilmgard@msab.com





MSAB in brief

MSAB is a world leader in forensic technology for extracting and analyzing data in seized mobile devices. The company develops high-quality and easy-to-use software for law enforcement organizations, such as police, military, and customs. The products, which have become a de facto standard for securing evidence in criminal investigations, can be supplemented with reporting tools and a large range of training with certifications within a holistic method for forensic science. The company serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide, through its own sales offices and through distributors. MSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker name: MSAB B. www.msab.com

