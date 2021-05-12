Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini supports UNICEF in the race to accelerate the COVID-19 response

English French

Capgemini supports UNICEF in the race to accelerate the COVID-19 response

Paris May 12, 2021 – As part of its commitment towards communities around the world, Capgemini has joined UNICEF’s efforts to help ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments around the world.

The Capgemini Group, through its Social Response Unit, has committed two million euros to support UNICEF’s work as part of the global Access to COVID19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), with a focus on India and Brazil in particular.

ACT-A is a global collaboration that aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines. On behalf of the Global COVAX Facility (the vaccine strand of ACT-A) UNICEF is leading the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation ever undertaken, aiming to make 2 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available for delivery by the end of 2021.

“As a global leader with a strong sense of responsibility to the communities in which we live and work, we have strengthened our efforts in recent weeks to face the urgency of local situations head on,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “At this critical time where many places such as Brazil and India are continuing to live with the harsh reality of COVID-19, we are committed to accelerate medical assistance and equitable access to the vaccine. We encourage private companies to join UNICEF’s efforts with us in this unprecedented global fight.”

”We are extremely grateful for Capgemini’s support to UNICEF in its efforts to fight COVID-19. The commitment of the Group and its employees will allow UNICEF to help the most vulnerable, especially in India and Brazil where COVID-19 is having significant consequences,” explains Jean-Marie Dru, Chairman of UNICEF France. “Through ACT-A and in its role to support the COVAX Facility, UNICEF and partners are in a race to end this pandemic which has been disrupting the lives of children and their families for over a year now. This is why, now more than ever, we need the help and support of our donors and partners to join the race to end COVID-19.”

As well as helping to provide safe, fast and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments, UNICEF is supporting risk communication, community engagement and country preparedness efforts for the vaccine roll out, while supporting the strengthening of health systems.

This latest commitment by Capgemini will include specific support for the most urgent and critical needs in India and Brazil, in addition to supporting the ACT-A alliance through UNICEF.

About UNICEF*

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. For more information, visit www.unicef.org

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50 year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

*UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

