Forbes Ranks Boyden as a Top Executive Search Firm for Fifth Consecutive Year

New York, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced that for the fifth consecutive year, the firm has been highly ranked on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. A total of 200 firms are ranked and this is the fifth year that Forbes has published the list.

Boyden and other executive search firms on the Forbes list were selected on the basis of results from an extensive independent peer review survey, conducted and tabulated by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. To determine the rankings, Statista invited 31,000 external recruiters and 7,200 human resources / hiring managers and candidates who have recently worked with recruitment agencies. More than 26,000 nominations were collected for the final analysis.

“We are honored to once again be included in the ranking with some of the premiere talent advisory and leadership firms around the world”, said Trina Gordon, President & CEO of Boyden. “75 years ago, Boyden pioneered executive search and we are proud to uphold our industry’s highest standards for delivering leadership solutions to our clients globally”.

Celebrating it’s 75th year, Boyden continues to expand worldwide, most recently announcing new offices in Ireland, Russia, Greece & Cyprus, and Boston as well as and boosting expertise across key sectors including healthcare and life sciences, and services, such as leadership consulting. This past year, Boyden has announced several global partnerships focused on proactively dismantling systemic discrimination within the industry and across the executive level, including PwC CEO Act!on for Diversity and Inclusion, McKinsey & Company Black Leadership Academy, and AESC’s Diversity Leadership Council.

