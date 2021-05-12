Proactive news headlines including Walkabout Resources, Emyria, CardieX, Noxopharm and Danakali

Sydney, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has raised A$6.4 million in tranche one of a staged placement that will enable it to advance construction of the flagship Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has achieved class IIa 'Software as a Medical Device' registration in Australia for its unique smartphone-based, medical-grade, heart rate, heart rate variability and atrial fibrillation monitoring application using only a smartphone camera. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected high-grade gold with results of up to 3 metres at 17.2 g/t at Redback deposit within the Wattle Dam Project in Western Australia. Click here

CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) subsidiary ATCOR has been granted a new patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the intellectual property (IP) surrounding its patented SphygmoCor® technology. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has fully enrolled Part 2 of the NOXCOVID study looking into the potential of Veyonda® to block the cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or ‘cytokine storm’ and improve the outcomes in patients hospitalised with COVID-19﻿. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) (FRA:SO3) has completed a A$20.3 million placement to support the early works program at its Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea, East Africa. Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) (FRA:N9F) (OTCMKTS:EEYMF) is higher after discovering a new, very high-grade zone 250 metres south of K3 prospect within its 100%-owned Finkola permit - part of the Massigui Project which adjoins the Morila Gold Mine tenure in Mali. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FRA:MA3) has had early success in its 2021 power-auger drilling program at the 100%-owned Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, with sulphide-bearing quartz veins observed. Click here

Blaze International Limited (ASX:BLZ) is acquiring Hammerhead Exploration Pty Ltd and Iconic Minerals Pty Ltd who collectively own six tenement applications in the Earaheedy Basin of Western Australia. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has intersected semi-massive sulphide skarn mineralisation with visual chalcopyrite in the second hole drilled at Stone Lake target within the Greater Falun Copper-Gold Project in Sweden. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com