CoinsCord – Launches Its Fascinating System To Encourage Crypto Traders

LONDON, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce the introduction of CoinsCord cryptocurrency signal services to traders with advanced tools and features to take maximum control of their trading account.



CoinsCord, an innovative cryptocurrency exchange and signal provider, recently launched a unique crypto trading and signal platform to provide access to all traders. The platform offers everyone the opportunity to exchange, and access quality trading signals on the cryptocurrency market.

According to the founder, "only wealthy investors, large financial institutions, corporation or banks had the resources to participate in it, but with the development of CoinsCord and mainstream computing technology, it became possible for any individual to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the click of a mouse from practically anywhere." To change the status quo, it has created its unique exchange platform.

The CoinsCord exchange is a decentralized exchange that offers signal trading on several currencies. The exchange allows all crypto enthusiasts to trade over 50 digital assets, including Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and CoinsCord Coin (CCC). While allowing traders to trade through its platform, traders can also store their electronic funds in their crypto wallet designed to hold funds.

What can users achieve from the CoinsCord Platform?

To ensure it delivers top-notch service to everyone, the CoinsCord Team comprises individuals with a reputable track record of accomplishing cryptocurrency. On its website, it tends to showcase some essential benefits traders can enjoy trading with its exchange. It treats the security and privacy of its platform with utmost importance while operating under strict industry regulations. Additionally, users can trade on their mobile as it offers trading on mobile devices with quick executions

Furthermore, another enticing feature that it uses to attract customers is its auto-trading and trading signal services that ensure it provides quality signals for traders. Its Auto trading offers auto trade bots that automatically trade the market on your behalf.

About CoinsCord

The platform's popularity has surprised many due to its high liquidity, low transaction fees, and discounts for traders or users of the BNB tokens. The Exchange Services was launched in 2016. The platform claims to have "high standards of safety and security with multi-tier and multi-clustered architecture and delivers high processing throughput with the capacity to process around 1.4 million orders per second."

Furthermore, the platform also prides itself in supporting over 150 coins, with more coins set to be added to this list. It offers different services, including eCommerce, auto-trading, portfolio management, and technical chart analysis.

Company: CoinsCord LTD.

Contact Name: Saru Matt

Address: London, UK, 207 Regent St, London W1B 3HH

E-mail: support@coinscord.com

Website: https://coinscord.com/