Casino Group: Release of information at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Group Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Release of information at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Group
Paris, 12 May 2021,
The Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Group is holding today its annual ordinary and extraordinary General Meeting in closed session.
On this occasion, the company indicates that it has released the slideshow presented during the General Assembly and a webcast of the event.
Slideshow: https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Presentation-AG-2021-VA.pdf
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j4io8es5
