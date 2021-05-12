English Finnish

Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

May 12, 2021 at 11.00



Aspo Plc – Managers' transactions – Tatu Vehmas

Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AEV Capital Holding Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Vehmas Tatu

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210512091937_6

Transaction date: 2021-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 43,263 Unit price: 9.47712 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 43,263 Volume weighted average price: 9.47712 EUR

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,337 Unit price: 9.4395 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 9,337 Volume weighted average price: 9.4395 EUR

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO