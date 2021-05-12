English Finnish

SANOMA CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 MAY 2021

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Herlin, Anna

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20210511155444_7

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,182 Unit price: 13.71681 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,268 Unit price: 13.88145 EUR

(3): Volume: 341 Unit price: 13.74 EUR

(4): Volume: 112 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 3,903 Volume weighted average price: 13.77356 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 13.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 182 Unit price: 13.88692 EUR

(3): Volume: 245 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

(4): Volume: 137 Unit price: 13.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 638 Volume weighted average price: 13.78959 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 334 Unit price: 13.88491 EUR

(2): Volume: 470 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 419 Unit price: 13.7505 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,223 Volume weighted average price: 13.79086 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,340 Unit price: 13.79859 EUR

(2): Volume: 795 Unit price: 13.83445 EUR

(3): Volume: 4,142 Unit price: 13.79892 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,637 Unit price: 13.75533 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 8,914 Volume weighted average price: 13.794 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: HREU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 404 Unit price: 13.82 EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 404 Volume weighted average price: 13.82 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 170 Unit price: 13.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 13.76 EUR

(3): Volume: 91 Unit price: 13.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 292 Volume weighted average price: 13.82363 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,251 Unit price: 13.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,251 Volume weighted average price: 13.88 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-11

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,375 Unit price: 13.75256 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,375 Volume weighted average price: 13.75256 EUR

