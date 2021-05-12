SANOMA CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 MAY 2021
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Herlin, Anna
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20210511155444_7
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,182 Unit price: 13.71681 EUR
(2): Volume: 1,268 Unit price: 13.88145 EUR
(3): Volume: 341 Unit price: 13.74 EUR
(4): Volume: 112 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 3,903 Volume weighted average price: 13.77356 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 74 Unit price: 13.74 EUR
(2): Volume: 182 Unit price: 13.88692 EUR
(3): Volume: 245 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 137 Unit price: 13.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 638 Volume weighted average price: 13.78959 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 334 Unit price: 13.88491 EUR
(2): Volume: 470 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 419 Unit price: 13.7505 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1,223 Volume weighted average price: 13.79086 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,340 Unit price: 13.79859 EUR
(2): Volume: 795 Unit price: 13.83445 EUR
(3): Volume: 4,142 Unit price: 13.79892 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,637 Unit price: 13.75533 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 8,914 Volume weighted average price: 13.794 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: HREU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 404 Unit price: 13.82 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 404 Volume weighted average price: 13.82 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 170 Unit price: 13.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 13.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 91 Unit price: 13.74 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 292 Volume weighted average price: 13.82363 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,251 Unit price: 13.88 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,251 Volume weighted average price: 13.88 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-11
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,375 Unit price: 13.75256 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,375 Volume weighted average price: 13.75256 EUR
