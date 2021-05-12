Global Power Bank Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026: Up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Bank Market, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lithium Polymer Battery), By Capacity (Up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Bank Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7.45% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for quick and fast recharge during traveling and office work.

Moreover, the advent of new technology and increasing market penetration of internet services are escalating the growth of the Global Power Bank Market.



Based on the energy source, the Global Power Bank Market has been segmented into electric and solar. Electric energy source segment acquired a major share in the market in 2018 due to the availability and rise in the adoption of electronic devices with the convenience of charging multiple devices.



Based on the power capacity, the Global Power Bank Market is categorized into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh above 20,000 mAh.



8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh acquired the major share of 40.09% in 2020 due to the increasing preference for convenient charging solutions at an affordable pricing range.



Based on the battery type, the market has been bifurcated into Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer batteries. In 2020, Lithium Ion led the market with a share of 59.39% due to its easy availability at affordable prices.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 35.44% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to continuous innovation among manufacturers and increasing usage of electronic devices.

Some of the leading players in the Global Power Bank Market are Anker Innovations, Xiaomi Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, AUKEY, MOPHIE (ZAGG), POWERadd, China BAK Battery Inc., RAVpower, BELKIN Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Report Scope:



Global Power Bank Market, By Power Rating:

Up to 3,000 mAh

3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh

8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

Global Power Bank Market, By Battery Type:

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

Global Power Bank Market, By Application:

Smartphones

Tablets

Portable Media Devices

Digital Cameras

Laptops

Global Power Bank Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Power Bank Market.

Anker Innovations Ltd

RAVPower (Sunvalley Group)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

Aukey International Ltd

Xiaomi Corporation Co., Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc

Belkin International Inc.

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG)

Poweradd Electronic Co., Ltd

China BAK Battery, Inc.

