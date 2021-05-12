Emergency Management Expert Katie Belfi Launches Readiness and Resilience Consulting for Individuals and Families

Austin, Texas, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katie Belfi, Esq, founder and principal consultant of Belfi Consulting, announced today that she is broadening her mission to include resilience support for individuals and families in addition to the institutional emergency management consulting her firm already provides. The expansion reflects the compilation of her expertise and foresight, as well as the impacts of a global pandemic and pervasive natural disasters across the country over the last 18 months. As a way to enable access and commemorate the enhanced missiont, Belfi has launched a new E-Book about resilience support, entitled “Bringing Resilience Home.” Belfi aims to inform, educate, and empower individuals and families to be better prepared for any emergency that may lie ahead whether it’s a natural disaster, personal strife or other setback.

“While there is no way to plan for every worst-case scenario, we want to engender self-reliance and provide people with tools to be better equipped to respond with agility, no matter the emergency,” said Belfi. “The ways we invest in our own and our family’s resilience today, will inform our capacity to adapt, respond, and rebound from whatever challenges tomorrow brings. My free e-book is a start in the right direction, giving peace of mind, helping families plan for how to prepare for the potential unknown.”

A seasoned emergency management expert and longtime wellness professional, Belfi seeks to position readiness and resilience as a component of one’s holistic well-being and likens it to a self-care practice. In the business world, employers must consider supporting their workforce in a resilience building capacity. Bolstering the innate power of the individual to be resilient in the face of dire, dangerous, or difficult situations provides proven benefits to the well-being of that individual, and ultimately contributes to the well-being of the company as a whole.

The unprecedented strain on publicly available emergency response and recovery resources (including federal, state, and local) has caused Belfi to further believe there has never been a greater need for readiness and resilience on an individual level.Belfi resounds that resilient individuals are at the heart of every resilient organization, and that for many people talking or even thinking about personal preparedness tends to be overwhelming and unpleasant — and yet does not have to be. ”

“Preparedness is the new self-care,” said Belfi “Every single one of us must be ready to take care of those we love, whether that’s family, neighbors, or simply ourselves.”

Find more information at: www.katiebelfi.com.

ABOUT KATIE BELFI

Katie Belfi, esq., is a seasoned emergency management expert who was the lead attorney for FEMA in New York during Hurricane Sandy. Belfi later joined New York University’s Langone Health System, where she helped reimagine and build the hospital’s emergency preparedness and response program. Since founding Belfi Consulting in 2018, Katie and her team have worked across multiple sectors supporting institutions across the U.S. to build response programs, respond and recover from disasters, and improve institutional resilience overall. Watching her clients as well as family and friends struggle through the disasters of 2020, inspired her to shift her attention to help improve readiness and resilience on an individual and family level. In doing so, Katie is incorporating her skills as a longtime wellness professional and practitioner and hopes to inspire lasting change for communities everywhere. For more information, please visit: www.katiebelfi.com.





