Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeanCurious is a Hong Kong based company that sources and supplies the finest single origin coffee beans from around the world. The company aims to be the go-to source in Hong Kong for lovers of a great cup of coffee or for those that want to learn more about coffee.

The company offers a wide range of organic, sustainable, coffee beans, and specialty coffee to please every palette, regardless of whether their customers are a fan of espresso roast, light, medium, or dark roasts.

BeanCurious is especially well known for its single origin coffee bean selection that is elegantly showcased on their website. The company attracts real coffee aficionados that revel in the single origin bean selection on offer from the company that is come from one single location.

Buying single origin coffee beans means that the customer will know where the beans that go into their daily coffee came from, whether that be a geographic region, a specific farmer, or a collective of coffee bean farms.

Single origin coffee beans are often considered better because the quality of the soil that the beans grew from can have a significant effect on the taste of the finished coffee. Choosing these beans also means that the coffee drinker will be getting exactly the same taste of coffee they enjoy rather than different results from a blend of beans that may come from several different locations.

The coffee beans come from one specific source in a particular location. While this can mean a specific country of origin, sometimes it can also mean a particular region, or even from a single grower, which is called a ‘Single Estate’ coffee, such as from the El Borbollon Estate in El Salvador, available through BeanCurious.

BeanCurious offers a wide range of high-quality single origin coffee beans from trusted growers all over the world. The range includes Yunnan Provence, Pu’er, Pacamara in El Salvador, Llach Café, La Haciendita in El Salvador, Myanmar Anaerobic Fermentation beans, Guatemala Huehuetenango, Colombia Cauca Supremo, and many more. Learn more about the different single origin beans available here.

For those who find the idea of micro-lot and small-lot coffees appealing, it is best they source this coffee through a reputable coffee company. BeanCurious is one of the most well-known and popular suppliers of coffee subscription in Hong Kong.

