Worldwide Integrated Facility Management Industry to 2026 - Players Include JLL, Sodexo and Compass Among Others

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Integrated Facility Management Market, By Type (Hard Service and Soft Service), By Service (Building and Property Management, Cleaning and Hygiene, Security and Staffing, and Others), By Solution, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Integrated Facility Management Market is projected to grow from USD84.65 billion in 2020 to USD114.86 billion by 2026. Rise in the demand for standardization and simplification of facilities in industries and residential buildings due to the need for good working environment and reduced energy output costs, are expected to positively influence the Global Integrated Facility Management Market in the coming years.



The Global Integrated Facility Management Market can be segmented into type, Services, IT (Information Technology) support, solution, end-user and region. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented as hard service and soft service, where hard service segment held a market share of around 55% in 2020 due to rise in investments in energy and project management to achieve long-term efficiency. Moreover, new office buildings in emerging economies are stated to drive the market in the forecast period.



Based on service, the market is segmented into building and property management, cleaning and hygiene, security and staffing, IT support and others. Among these, the market share of building and property management segment was around 26% in 2020. The integrated facility management in building and property management sector are the services that include construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting and financial services to the owners and investors in offices, industrial and retail properties. The increasing development of sustainable infrastructure and growing presence of many enterprises to adopt changing organizational structure and work management are the key drivers for the Global Integrated Facility Management Market.



The largest contributor to the Global Integrated Facility Management Market was North America with around 44% value share in 2020. United States was the largest contributing country in the region with around 83% share in 2020, followed by Canada and Mexico. Moreover, the demand for outsourced facility management services is increasing in the developing countries due to rising awareness and improving economies.



The leading players in the Global Integrated Facility Management Market are JLL Inc (Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc), ISS A/S (International Service System), CBRE Group Inc, Cushman & Wakefield plc, Sodexo Inc., Compass Inc., Aramark Corporation, Coor Service Management Holding AB, Mitie Group PLC, MacLellan Integrated Services, Inc. The market players are ceaselessly presenting services with real-time response, connectivity and 24/7 availability, to build customer base.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about the Global Integrated Facility Management Market by value and its segmental analysis by type, by service, by IT support, by solution, by end-user, by region and by company.

To analyze historical growth in market size of the Global Integrated Facility Management Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Integrated Facility Management Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To categorize and forecast the Global Integrated Facility Management Market by type - hard service and soft service.

To categorize and forecast the Global Integrated Facility Management Market by service - building and property management, cleaning and hygiene, security and staffing, IT support and others.

To categorize and forecast the Global Integrated Facility Management Market By Solution - asset & space management, project management & real estate portfolio management & lease administration, energy & environment sustainability management, maintenance management and others

To categorize and forecast the Global Integrated Facility Management Market by End-User (BFSI, Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Healthcare, Retail and Others).

To categorize and forecast the Global Integrated Facility Management Market by region such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

To identify major drivers & challenges for the Global Integrated Facility Management Market.

To identify major trends in the Global Integrated Facility Management Market.

To profile major companies operating in the Global Integrated Facility Management Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Integrated Facility Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Affecting the purchase decision of Integrated Management Facility Services

5.2. Customer Experience

5.3. Brand Awareness

5.4. Brand Satisfaction

5.5. Customer Satisfaction



6. Global Integrated Facility Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Hard Service and Soft Service)

6.2.2. By Service (Building and Property Management, Cleaning and Hygiene, Security and Staffing, IT Support and Others)

6.2.2.1. By IT Support (On-Premises and Cloud)

6.2.3. By Solution (Asset & Space Management, Project Management & Real Estate Portfolio Management & Lease Administration, Energy & Environment Sustainability Management, Maintenance Management and Others)

6.2.4. By End-User (BFSI, Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Supply Chain & Logistics, Real Estate & Infrastructure, Healthcare, Retail and Others)

6.2.5. By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Service

6.3.3. By IT Support

6.3.4. By Solution

6.3.5. By End-User

6.3.6. By Region

7. North America Integrated Facility Management Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Market Map

7.4. North America Integrated Facility Management Market Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Market Map

8.4. Asia-Pacific Integrated Facility Management Market Country Analysis

9. Europe Integrated Facility Management Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Market Map

9.4. Europe Integrated Facility Management Market Country Analysis

10. Middle East & Africa Integrated Facility Management Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Market Map

10.4. Middle East & Africa Integrated Facility Management Market Country Analysis

11. South America Integrated Facility Management Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Map

11.4. South America Integrated Facility Management Market Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. JLL Inc (Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc)

14.1.2. ISS A/S (International Service System)

14.1.3. CBRE Group, Inc

14.1.4. Cushman & Wakefield plc

14.1.5. Sodexo Inc.

14.1.6. Compass Inc.

14.1.7. Aramark Corporation

14.1.8. Coor Service Management Holding AB

14.1.9. Mitie Group PLC

14.1.10. MacLellan Integrated Services, Inc



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h2zcr