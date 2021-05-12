Outlook on the Microprocessor Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microprocessor Market, By Type (Desktop Microprocessor, Mobile Microprocessor, Performance Microprocessor), By Architecture, By Technology Outlook, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microprocessor Market is expected to reach USD110.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% owing to the rapid technological advancements and growing demands from the semiconductors market. The increasing digitalization in numerous sectors, rising number of smartphones and evolving business models are creating numerous growth opportunities for the Global Microprocessor Market. The end-users are progressively receiving diverse types of microprocessors for example, ARM, x86, SPARC and others, which are utilized for different uses.



The Global Microprocessor Market can be segmented based on the type, architecture, technology outlook, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into desktop, mobile and performance microprocessors. Desktop microprocessors are expected to lead the market owing to their increasing demand from the customers, as PCs play an essential role at working places and are most preferred over any digital device due to their high output capabilities.



Based on architecture, the market can be split up into ARM, x86, SPARC and others. The ARM segment dominates the market with a share of 32.62% in 2020 due to low power consumption, low cost, high functioning, reliability and better performance when compared with other processors.



Based on technology outlook, the market can be apportioned into RISC, DSP, ASIC, Superscalar, and CISC. The RISC segment dominates the market with a share of 25.32% in 2020 as the RISC architecture allows simplicity which allows the developers to utilize semiconductor chip memory efficiently and also takes less execution time as compared to other microprocessors due to its inbuilt reduced set of instructions.



Some of the leading players operating in the Global Microprocessor Market are Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, SK Hynix Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Sony Corporation, Nvidia, Samsung Group Applied Materials. These companies are launching highly reliable microprocessors with progressive instruction set, technologically advanced microprocessors with high performance, and low cost and low power consumption. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as new product launches and mergers and collaborations to boost their shares in the market and meet the consumer demands.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Microprocessor Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Microprocessor Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To define, classify and forecast the Global Microprocessor Market based on type, architecture, technology outlook, end-user, region, and company.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, and based on end-use sector by segmenting the Global Microprocessor Market into six sectors, namely, consumer electronics, healthcare, server and data center, automotive, manufacturing and others.

To analyze and forecast the market size, in terms of regions.

To identify the drivers and challenges for the Global Microprocessor Market.

To strategically profile leading players in the market which are driving the innovation and technological advancements in the Global Microprocessor Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Microprocessor Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



6. Global Microprocessor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Desktop Microprocessor, Mobile Microprocessor, Performance Microprocessor)

6.2.2. By Architecture (X86, ARM, SPARC, Others (MIPS, Power etc.))

6.2.3. By Technology Outlook (CISC, RISC, ASIC, Superscalar, DSP)

6.2.4. By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Server & Data Centre, Medical, Others (BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, etc.)

6.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Microprocessor Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Market Map

7.4. North America Microprocessor Market Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Microprocessor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Market Map

8.4. Asia-Pacific Microprocessor Market Country Analysis

9. Europe Microprocessor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Market Map

9.4. Europe Microprocessor Market Regional Analysis

10. Middle East & Africa Microprocessor Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Market Map

10.4. Middle East & Africa Microprocessor Market Country Analysis

11. South America Microprocessor Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Product Market Map

11.4. South America Microprocessor Market Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Intel Corporation

14.1.2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

14.1.3. SK Hynix Inc.

14.1.4. Qualcomm Technologies

14.1.5. Broadcom Inc.

14.1.6. Micron Technology, Inc.

14.1.7. Sony Corporation

14.1.8. Nvidia Corporation

14.1.9. Samsung Group

14.1.10. Applied Materials, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer

