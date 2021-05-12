Irdeto joins AWS Media & Entertainment initiative

Amsterdam, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announces it has joined the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable pay-TV operators, OTT service providers and content owners to provide a secure, scalable, cloud-based personal media experience for their consumers. All Irdeto’s media services, the majority of which are hosted on AWS, are designed to support customers running on AWS, providing them with numerous opportunities to conduct their entire workflow, securely and quickly, on the cloud. Irdeto and AWS have a long-standing relationship, close to a decade, which was strengthened further when Irdeto launched its AWS cloud-native multi-DRM in 2015.

AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.

Consumers are using an increasingly wide range of devices to watch their favorite programs, which increases the cost and complexity of managing hardware and software upgrades to ensure the secure delivery of content. Irdeto Control, leveraging AWS’s scalable and geo redundant cloud services is a flexible, easy-to-use, studio-grade Digital Rights Management (DRM) and policy management solution for the secure delivery of premium content across the most popular end-user devices. Irdeto Control as a managed service in the cloud offers high performance and scalability, with industry-leading SLAs up to 99.999% and auto-scaling to handle traffic outbursts. It addresses the challenges faced by OTT operators, delivers high service quality and embraces global OTT service expansion anywhere while reduces risks and lowers total cost of ownership with flexible deployment models. It provides operators with a complete multi-DRM encryption for a variety of packaging formats to secure playback across a broad range of client devices, enabling consumers easily watch what they want, when they want, on their device of choice.

Irdeto Control API integration with AWS Elemental MediaConvert and AWS Elemental MediaPackage, both of which are part of the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, provide customers with secure, scalable, standards-based solutions for protecting live and on-demand video workflows. AWS Elemental MediaConvert is a file-based video transcoding service with broadcast-grade features. It allows you to easily create video-on-demand (VOD) content for broadcast and multiscreen delivery at scale. AWS Elemental MediaPackage reliably prepares and protects your video for delivery over the Internet. From a single video input, AWS Elemental MediaPackage creates video streams formatted to play on connected TVs, mobile phones, computers, tablets, and game consoles.

“Irdeto has a longstanding relationship with AWS, and we are excited about deepening our collaboration with them. Many of our solutions, including our multi-DRM solution Irdeto Control, Online Piracy Detection, and Watermarking, are cloud-native powered by AWS, providing our customers with highly flexible and scalable offerings to meet their specific needs as they work to meet the challenges of delivering high quality, secure content across a wide array of devices,” said Steeve Huin, CMO and Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Irdeto.

“The API integration of Irdeto Control with AWS Elemental has already proven successful for our customers, and we look forward to continue our support to the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative to provide our customers with a robust solution that delivers content securely without disrupting operator processes.”

Irdeto Control API integration to AWS Media Services also enables customers to accelerate time to market with capabilities to adapt to both technical and commercial requirements. Customers can rest assured they remain prepared to any future challenges, as this integration supports both pre-existing business models and any new models that may evolve as the operator’s service matures. Irdeto is leveraging the power of AWS to allow operators to increase market reach and reduce churn with new, high-quality multiscreen experiences, reduce costs with pay-as-you-go pricing and on-demand scalability while giving their customers frictionless access to the great content they’ve come to expect from their pay-TV and OTT service providers.

For more information on Irdeto OTT and DRM offerings, please visit

https://irdeto.com/video-entertainment/multi-drm/.

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform security, protecting platforms and applications for video entertainment, video games, connected transport and IoT connected industries. Irdeto’s solutions and services enable customers to protect their revenue, create new offerings and fight cybercrime. With 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto’s software security technology and cyberservices protect over six billion devices and applications for some of the world’s best-known brands. With a unique heritage in security innovation, Irdeto is the well-established and reliable partner to build a secure future where people can embrace connectivity without fear.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

