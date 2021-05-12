OraSure Technologies to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 18, 2021

BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), announced that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be a completely virtual meeting, conducted as a live webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (7:00 a.m. Pacific) on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



In order to access the meeting, a stockholder or a person holding a valid stockholder proxy may go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/OSUR2021 at least five (5) minutes prior to the start of the meeting to log in. A stockholder must enter the control number that was provided in the Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or other proxy materials received by such stockholder in order to vote and ask questions that are germane to the business being discussed at the meeting.

A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours after the meeting is concluded and will be archived on OraSure Technologies' website for seven days.

