English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Changes in Management May 12, 2021, 13:00 pm





Changes in Panostaja Oyj’s Senior Management Team





Panostaja Oyj’s Investment Director and Member of the Management Team Miikka Laine will move on to other duties outside the Group. Laine will remain in his position until 12th August 2021.

“I want to thank Miikka for his excellent work for the good of Panostaja Group, and I wish him success in new challenges,” says CEO Tapio Tommila.





Panostaja Oyj



Tapio Tommila

CEO





Further information:

CEO

Tapio Tommila

Panostaja Oyj

040 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in six investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2020 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 159. www.panostaja.fi