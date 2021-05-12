English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 MAY 2021 AT 1:00 PM (EEST)



Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Vehviläinen Mika





Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Vehviläinen Mika Position: Chief Executive Officer Initial Notification Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210512084138_2 Issuer Name: Cargotec Oyj LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-05-11 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009013429 Volume: 4000 Unit price: 48.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 48.00000 Euro

