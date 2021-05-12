Worldwide oxygen concentrators market size to witness unabashed growth over 2018-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert verbatim, global oxygen concentrators market is anticipated to showcase momentous growth over the forthcoming, thereby garnering massive revenues by the year 2026. This expansion trend is the result of rising occurrence of respiratory ailments.

Further, the report scrutinizes this marketplace with respect to technology terrain, product ambit, and end-user scope, hence providing details about the industry share held by each segment and identifying profitable areas for future investments. Moreover, a detailed summary of the regional markets is expounded in the document, alongside the competitive landscape which emphasizes on vitals such as product portfolio of the company, their financials, collaborations, acquisitions, and industry stake.

For the record, oxygen concentrators are employed to supply oxygen-enriched gas stream by eliminating nitrogen from source stream (mostly ambient air) and increasing the concentration of oxygen. They are prevalently used to provide medical oxygen to patients suffering from low blood oxygen levels.

Booming geriatric population who are more prone to adverse health conditions, and prevalence of cigarette smoking among individuals will also boost the demand for oxygen concentrators. Moreover, patient preference for home-based oxygen therapy, in consort with technological advancements in the field are poised to augment global oxygen concentrators industry outlook.

On the downside, oxygen concentrators are dearly, making them unaffordable for middle-class population, which along with strict regulatory scenario in healthcare vertical will taint the overall market growth.

Enlisting market segmentations:

Based on technology terrain, the market is classified into continuous flow, and pulse dose. Various types of oxygen concentrators available in the industry are portable, and fixed. While, different end-user generating revenues are homecare, hospitals, and others.

Regional overview:

The report digs deep into the regional trends and dynamics to predict the total valuation of the worldwide oxygen concentrators industry over 2018-2026. Various geographies analyzed are Japan, the United States, and EU5 (United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany).

Competitive scenario:

The business sphere showcases intense competition. Established firms are constantly investing towards R&D to diversify their product portfolio as well as to amplify their production capacity. Strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, acquisitions & mergers, and funding are being incorporated by companies to maintain their foothold in the market and multiply their profit returns.

Table of Content:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Oxygen Concentrators

3. Oxygen Concentrators: Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

4. Oxygen Concentrators: Regulatory Scenario

5. Oxygen Concentrators: Reimbursement Scenario

6. Company Profiles

6.1. Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep)

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2 Technology Portfolio

6.1.2.1 Technology description

6.1.2.2 Regulatory Milestones

6.1.2.3 Research and Development

6.1.2.4 Technology Development Activities

6.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2 Technology Portfolio

6.2.2.1 Technology description

6.2.2.2 Regulatory Milestones

6.2.2.3 Research and Development

6.2.2.4 Technology Development Activities

6.2.2.5 Technology’s detail in the report

7. Oxygen Concentrators: Competitive Analysis

8. KOL Views

9. Oxygen Concentrators: Market Analysis

9.1. Oxygen Concentrators: Market Analysis in the 7MM (2018-2026)

9.1.1. Oxygen Concentrators: Market Analysis in the 7MM by Technology (2018-2026)

9.1.2. Oxygen Concentrators: Market Analysis in the 7MM by Product (2018-2026)

9.1.3. Oxygen Concentrators: Market Analysis in the 7MM by End user (2018-2026)

10. Country-Wise Market size of Oxygen Concentrators in 7MM (2018-2026)

