Nightfood Partners with Brandshare, Reaching Expectant Moms in OB/GYN Offices to Support Walmart Rollout

Tarrytown, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced that the company is launching an education and awareness program for expecting moms through OB/GYN offices in select markets where Nightfood is available in local stores.



Nightfood, formulated with ingredients to support better sleep in men, women, and children of all ages, is the ice cream recommended for pregnant women by the American Pregnancy Association.

The initiative is now possible because of Nightfood’s newly secured distribution in over 1,000 Walmart stores from coast to coast. The initial geographic focus will be in areas where Nightfood has distribution in both Walmart and other retailers. These markets include Chicago, Houston, Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia, New Orleans, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Approximately 400 OB/GYN offices will be provided with brochure displays as part of the initial pilot launch. It is expected that 100,000 brochures will be distributed to patients over a three-month period, commencing in June.

The campaign is being conducted through Brandshare, the leader in Connected Sampling™. Brandshare creates omnichannel brand experiences to deliver sampling at scale and accelerate purchase conversion. Clients include Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and Unilever.

“With Nightfood’s endorsement as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, this campaign is a perfect fit with our OB/GYN network,” commented Matthew Sussberg, Brandshare’s Vice President, Sales. “It provides Nightfood with access to pregnant women in a contextually relevant and trusted environment. Through a surprise and delight moment, Nightfood is able to generate brand awareness among pregnant women and drive trial through a special offer for two free pints by scanning a QR code. We think the obstetricians will appreciate having these displays in their office, addressing pregnancy cravings, nutrition and sleep.”

This initiative was spearheaded by Nightfood’s former COO and National Sales Manager Jenny Mitchell, who was familiar with Brandshare’s unique programs from her prior role as CEO of Mam Baby Products. Now that the Nightfood Walmart rollout has been successfully completed, Jenny has accepted a new position with a large CPG company.

Nightfood’s new CFO, Jerry Isaacson, will now be supervising key aspects of company operations, including logistics, manufacturing, and procurement. Along with VP of Ice Cream Sales Jim Christensen, these two industry veterans combine to bring Nightfood over 60 years of hands-on ice cream industry experience working with all major retailers.

In recent months, the Company shifted all wholesale warehousing and fulfillment operations to a third-party service provider that specializes in refrigerated and frozen logistics, and is one of a handful of consolidators that ships to Walmart’s 40+ distribution centers across the country.

“I’d like to thank Jenny for all her hard work in the intricate Walmart onboarding process,” stated Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “She remains a friend to the Company, an advisor, and a valued industry resource through her leadership role with the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association.”

The program includes an offer for expectant moms to go to their local supermarket and get two free pints of Nightfood, giving them and their families an introduction to the award-winning brand for men, women, and children of all ages.

“We’re very excited about the opportunity to build education and awareness among expectant moms from right there in the doctor’s office,” Folkson continued. “We believe this campaign will help in establishing Nightfood as the preferred ice cream of pregnant women, and their families, all across the country.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Most recently, the brand secured distribution in over 1,000 Walmart stores from coast to coast.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management sees significant opportunity in pioneering the category of nighttime-specific snacks for better sleep.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

About Brandshare:

Brandshare® delivers meaningful brand experiences through targeted e-commerce and experiential sampling, subscription and loyalty marketing, and digital and social innovations. With over 800+ e-commerce retailer partnerships that collectively ship 100 million orders a month, Brandshare engages millions of consumers monthly on their path to purchase through Connected Sampling™ campaigns from leading CPG and beauty brands. To learn more about Brandshare’s portfolio of solutions, visit brandshare.us

