Worldwide Feed Additives Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cargill, ADM and BASF Among Others

The global feed additives market reached a value of US$ 37.1 Billion in 2020. Feed additives are nutritional supplements that are added to improve the quality of animal derived products such as meat, milk, eggs, etc. Feed additives usually consist of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other essential nutrients that ensure optimum health of animals and prevent diseases. There are usually four types of feed additives administered to animal food such as sensory additives that stimulate animal's appetite, nutritional additives that provide a particular nutrient to the animal, zootechnical additive that maintain the overall nutritional balance in the animal's diet and coccidiostats that releases antibiotics killing any form of bacteria in the animal's system.
The global feed additives market is currently being driven by the continuous rise in the global population. From around 7.6 Billion in 2019, we expect the global population to reach 8.6 Billion by 2030. This is expected to drive the global food demand, creating a positive impact on the feed additives market. Moreover, catalysed by rising incomes, changing lifestyles and increasing health consciousness; there has been a shift in dietary habits with consumers decreasing the amount of carbohydrates and increasing the protein content in their diets. This has catalysed the global demand of meat, seafood, milk and eggs. Some of the other factors that are driving the feed additives market include industrialisation of meat production, rising focus on livestock disease prevention, increasing concerns on the quality of livestock products, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global feed additives market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global feed additives market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global feed additives market in any manner.
Report Coverage:
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Breakup by Source:
- Synthetic
- Natural
Breakup by Product Type:
- Amino Acids
- Lysine
- Methionine
- Threonine
- Tryptophan
- Phosphates
- Monocalcium Phosphate
- Dicalcium Phosphate
- Mon0-Dicalcium Phosphate
- Defulorinated Phosphate
- Tricalcium Phosphate
- Others
- Vitamins
- Fat-Soluble
- Water-Soluble
- Acidifiers
- Propionic Acid
- Formic Acid
- Citric Acid
- Lactic Acid
- Sorbic Acid
- Malic Acid
- Acetic Acid
- Others
- Carotenoids
- Astaxanthin
- Canthaxanthin
- Lutein
- Beta-Carotene
- Enzymes
- Phytase
- Protease
- Others
- Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
- Binders
- Modifiers
- Flavors and Sweeteners
- Flavors
- Sweeteners
- Antibiotics
- Tetracycline
- Penicillin
- Others
- Minerals
- Potassium
- Calcium
- Phosphorus
- Magnesium
- Sodium
- Iron
- Zinc
- Copper
- Manganese
- Others
- Antioxidants
- Bha
- Bht
- Ethoxyquin
- Others
- Non-Protein Nitrogen
- Urea
- Ammonia
- Others
- Preservatives
- Mold Inhibitors
- Anticaking Agents
- Phytogenics
- Essential Oils
- Herbs and Spices
- Oleoresin
- Others
- Probiotics
- Lactobacilli
- Stretococcus Thermophilus
- Bifidobacteria
- Yeast
Breakup by Livestock:
- Ruminants
- Calves
- Dairy Cattle
- Beef Cattle
- Others
- Poultry
- Broilers
- Layers
- Breeders
- Swine
- Starters
- Growers
- Sows
- Aquatic Animal
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cargill, ADM, Dowdupont, Evonik, BASF, DSM, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Invivo, Nutreco, Kemin, Adisseo, Alltech, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global feed additives market size in 2020?
2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global feed additives market?
3. What will be the global feed additives market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
4. What are the global feed additives market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global feed additives market?
7. What is the global feed additives market breakup by source?
8. What is the global feed additives market breakup by product type?
9. What is the global feed additives market breakup by livestock?
10. What is the global feed additives market breakup by form?
11. What are the major regions in the global feed additives market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Feed Additives Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Source
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Livestock
5.7 Market Breakup by Form
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Source
6.1 Synthetic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Natural
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Amino Acids
7.2 Phosphates
7.3 Vitamins
7.4 Acidifiers
7.5 Carotenoids
7.6 Enzymes
7.7 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
7.8 Flavors and Sweeteners
7.9 Antibiotics
7.10 Minerals
7.11 Antioxidants
7.12 Non-Protein Nitrogen
7.13 Preservatives
7.14 Phytogenics
7.15 Probiotics
8 Market Breakup by Livestock
8.1 Ruminants
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.1.2.1 Calves
8.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2.2 Dairy Cattle
8.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2.3 Beef Cattle
8.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2.4 Others
8.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Poultry
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.2.2.1 Broilers
8.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2.2 Layers
8.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2.3 Breeders
8.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Swine
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.3.2.1 Starters
8.3.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2.2 Growers
8.3.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2.3 Sows
8.3.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 Market Forecast
8.4 Aquatic Animal
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Form
9.1 Dry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Liquid
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Cargil
15.3.2 ADM
15.3.3 Dowdupont
15.3.4 Evonik
15.3.5 BASF
15.3.6 DSM
15.3.7 Solvay
15.3.8 Ajinomoto
15.3.9 Novozymes
15.3.10 Chr. Hansen
15.3.11 Invivo
15.3.12 Nutreco
15.3.13 Kemin
15.3.14 Adisseo
15.3.15 Alltech
