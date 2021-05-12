Worldwide Lab Automation Industry to 2026 - The Wide Scope and Increasing Adoption in Microbiology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lab Automation Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Geography, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary advanced approach used in the laboratory to increase productivity, increase the efficiency of time and the laboratory processes. Automation technology is used to streamline or alter manual handling of instruments and processes. The degree of automation required by a lab depends on its workflow. Some labs might prefer automation for a few instruments, while others might choose to prefer automating its research phase.



Lab automation is expected to grow during the forecasted period considering multiple factors such as the adoption of lab automation in pharma and R&D institutes, increase in demand for miniaturizing process equipment.



The Gobal Laboratory Automation Market is estimated to be USD 4.67 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.13 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%



Various factors contribute to the growth in the laboratory automation market such as rising geriatric population, miniaturization of processes, benefits of lab automation, progressing markets of drug discovery and diagnostics, and government funding for biotech and drug discovery research, while on the contrary low priority for lab automation among small and medium-sized laboratories acts as a restraining factor on the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the adoption of Lab Automation

Miniaturization of processes

Progressing markets of Drug Discovery and Diagnostics

Government funding for Biotech and Drug Discovery Research

Restraints

Low Priority for Lab automation among Small and Medium-Sized Laboratories

Opportunities

Emerging markets provides with a pool of opportunities for the market players

The wide scope and increasing adoption in microbiology

Biobanking applications

Segments Covered



Based on equipment and software, the market is segmented into automated workstations, off-the-shelf work-cells, robotic systems, automated storage and retrieval system, software, and other equipment. In 2020, the automated workstation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. The high demand for automation in liquid handling is the key factor in driving market growth in this segment. Automated workstations offer advantages such as cost and time reduction, and accuracy enhancement.



Based on application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, and Microbiology Solutions. In 2020 clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. Factors such as growing population and increasing reach of healthcare facilities in growing economies attribute to its growth.



Based on end-user, the lab automation market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic labs, and research and academic institutes. In 2020, the segment of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market. Factors such as increasing product intricacy, pricing pressure, high cost incurred by errors, and the need for consistency in quality are driving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to adopt automation and accelerate the drug discovery process.



North America is expected to account for the greater share of the global lab automation market. The growth for lab automation in North America is driven by the increasing number of investments in research and innovation by the government, the large presence of pharmaceutical R&D labs present in this region, and adoption of lab automation by hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs due to the increasing volume of the tests. However, high costs of equipment and low priority of automation in small to medium-sized labs are restraining the growth of this market.



The Global Lab Automation System Market is segmented based on Product, and Type.



Lab Automation Market, By Equipment and Software

Off-the-shelf Automated Work-cells

Robotic Systems

Automated Workstations

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Lab Automation Market, By Application

Drug discovery

Clinical diagnostics

Microbiology solutions

Lab automation market, by End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Research and academic institutes

Lab Automation Market, By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Tecan, PerkinElmer, Danaher, Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Robotics, Abbot Diagnostics, Eppendorf, QIAGEN, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare. etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products. Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share. Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy, and stable or negative in performance

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Description



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends



5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6. Lab Automation Market, By Equipment & Software

6.1 Automated Workstations Primary Packaging Equipment

6.2 Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

6.3 Robotic Systems

6.4 Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)



7. Lab Automation Market, By Application

7.1 Drug Discovery

7.2 Clinical Diagnostics

7.3 Microbiology Solutions



8. Lab Automation Market, By End User

8.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Research and Academic Institutes



9. Lab Automation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Australia

9.5.5 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Tecan

11.1.1 Introduction

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.1.5 Key personnel

11.2 PerkinElmer

11.3 Danaher

11.4 Thermo Fisher

11.5 Agilent Technologies

11.6 Hamilton Robotics

11.7 Abbot Diagnostics

11.8 Eppendorf

11.9 QIAGEN

11.10 Roche Diagnostics

11.11 Siemens Healthineers

11.12 BMG Labtech GmbH

11.13 Aurora Biomed Inc.

11.14 Hudson Robotics

11.15 BIOMERIEUX SA



12. Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



