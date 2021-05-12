No. 14 Share trading in Solar A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.
|Name:
|Annette Olsen
|Reason:
|Married to Chairman Jens Borum
|Securities ID:
|DK0010274844 Solar B
|Transaction type:
|Purchase of shares
|Transaction place:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
|Transaction date:
|11 May 2021
|Transaction volume:
|51 shares
|Market price in DKK
|29,376
CONTACT
IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Attachment