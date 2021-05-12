No. 14 Share trading in Solar A/S

Vejen, DENMARK

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.


Name: Annette Olsen
Reason: Married to Chairman Jens Borum
Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type: Purchase of shares
Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
Transaction date: 11 May 2021
Transaction volume: 51 shares
Market price in DKK 29,376


IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

