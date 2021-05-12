No. 14 Share trading in Solar A/S

English Danish

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.





Name: Annette Olsen Reason: Married to Chairman Jens Borum Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B Transaction type: Purchase of shares Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE Transaction date: 11 May 2021 Transaction volume: 51 shares Market price in DKK 29,376





CONTACT

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachment