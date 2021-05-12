Opioid Use Disorder Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to grow USD 4.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%

Pune, India, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioid Use Disorder Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global Opioid Use Disorder Market is set to gain traction from the surging adoption of buprenorphine treatment patches for treating opioid addiction. It is considered to be an effective therapy. Several companies are also engaging in the collaboration strategy to develop new products. For instance, Orexo AB joined hands with Magellan Rx Management and ApexB.io in February 2021 to conduct research on the usage of a digital therapeutic named modia. It is best suited for people living with OUD. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in its latest report, titled, “Opioid Use Disorder Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that this market is projected to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2021 to USD 4.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forthcoming years. It stood at USD 2.52 billion in 2020.

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Highlights:

The Opioid Use Disorder Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Opioid Use Disorder Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

SEGMENTATION

Buprenorphine Segment Held 81.5% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the route of administration, the market for opioid use disorder is segregated into oral and parenteral. By the distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & stores, and online pharmacies. Lastly, based on the drug class, it is trifurcated into buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Out of these, the buprenorphine segment held 81.5% in terms of the opioid use disorder market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of these drugs in developed markets, such as France and the U.S.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Opioid Use Disorder Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Cancellation of Patient Visits to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the pharmaceutical market. Some of the medicines have showcased a decline in their demand because of the reduced patient visits in clinics and hospitals. Also, the postponement or cancellation of doctor appointments has severely affected the market. But, the number of people suffering from opioid relapses and overdoses has surged rapidly amid the pandemic, which, in turn, is set to aid growth. Our research reports would help you better understand the current scenario of the OUD industry.





Report Coverage-

Our skilled research analysts have presented an accurate picture of the opioid use disorder industry by summation, synthesis, and study of data from various significant sources. They have also included multiple facets of the industry with the main focus on determining the significant market influencers. Thus, the data is reliable and comprehensive. It was gathered by conducting extensive primary and secondary research.

This report focuses on Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.





DRIVING & RESTRAINING FACTORS

Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Injuries, and Cardiovascular Disorders to Aid Growth

The general population nowadays suffers from a wide range of chronic and severe health conditions, such as pain arising from injuries or cancer. They often result in chronic pain and in such cases, patients are given painkillers, especially opioids. While they help in lowering pain, they can cause addiction among patients. The abrupt discontinuation or higher dependency on these drugs leads to withdrawal symptoms. This further increases the chances of fatal consequences, such as deaths.

The American Psychiatric Association (APA), for instance, mentioned that approximately 72,000 Americans died due to drug overdose in 2017. These factors are likely to drive the opioid use disorder market growth in the near future. However, the drugs used for the treatment of opioid addiction can have various side-effects, such as bone/joint pain, abdominal cramps, constipation, respiratory issues, and vomiting. It may obstruct their demand.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Multiple Renowned Companies to Help North America Dominate

North America procured USD 1.95 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront because of the presence of reputed companies in the region. At the same time, the surging government initiatives for tackling the rising opioid dependency would augment the market for opioid use disorder in the forthcoming years. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position attributable to the increasing cases of opioid dependency and the rising number of advanced product launches in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Companies Aim on Collaborations and Partnerships to Gain a Competitive Edge

This market is experiencing a healthy competition between various prominent organizations that are striving persistently to compete with their rivals. Most of them are engaging in the partnership strategy with other companies to broaden their pre-existing product portfolios. A few others are signing new agreements with local firms to develop new treatment options. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

Industry Development:

August 2019: Orexo AB signed an agreement with GAIA AG to develop a novel digital therapy (DTx) for treating OUD. The product is likely to be launched in 2021. Orexo aims to enhance the existing treatment plans and provide access to patients.

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Statistics of Opioid Use Disorder Industry Developments Such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

North America Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class Buprenorphine Methadone Naltrexone Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Continued...





