SFL - Preliminary Q1 2021 results and quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 12, 2021. SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

69th consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.15 per share

Operating revenue of approximately $109.1 million, and net profit of $31.5 million in the first quarter

Received charter hire1 of approximately $135 million in the quarter from the Company's vessels and rigs, including $2.6 million of profit share

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $83.9 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $13.8 million adjusted EBITDA2 from associated companies

Agreement to acquire a 2020-built 5,300 TEU vessel in combination with a 7 year charter to Maersk Line

Agreement to build 2x 7,000 CEU LNG dual fuel car carriers in combination with 10 year charters to the Volkswagen Group

Placement of $150 million senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond







Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«We are pleased to execute on our commitment to invest in assets and markets with a lower carbon footprint, as evidenced by our recent agreement to build and charter out dual-fuel car carriers, adding more than $200m in fixed-rate charter backlog.

The Company has also recently addressed the refinancing of our convertible bond maturing in October with the successful placement of a new $150m senior unsecured sustainability-linked bond with strong international demand.

Over the last 10 years, SFL’s fleet has transitioned from tankers and offshore assets to now mainly containerships and dry bulk vessels. Our cash flow visibility is very good with more than $2.4 billion fixed-rate charter backlog supporting the Company’s distribution capacity.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around June 29, to shareholders on record as of June 14, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be June 11, 2021.

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website www.sflcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, changes in demand resulting from changes in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of its charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, including the restructuring of Seadrill Limited, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including any changes to energy and environmental policies and changes attendant to trade conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its associates for chartering out vessels and rigs. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income, including profit share. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.

2 ‘Adjusted EBITDA’ is a non-GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest, amortization and capital payments.

