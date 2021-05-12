John H. Walker Appointed Chair of O-I Glass Board of Directors

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



O-I Glass, Inc. (the “Company” or “O-I Glass”) (NYSE: OI) today announced the appointment of John H. Walker as Independent Chair of the Board of Directors of O-I Glass (the “Board”). Carol A. Williams is stepping down from her role as Chair, consistent with the Board’s long-term succession planning, and will continue to serve on the Board.

Andres A. Lopez, CEO of O-I Glass, said, “On behalf of the Board and our management team, I want to thank Carol for her tireless dedication to the Board and to the Company. Under her leadership as Chair, the Company has advanced its bold plan to change its business fundamentals. Her leadership was instrumental in removing constraints of the past including the recent agreement-in-principle of a potential plan of reorganization for Paddock Enterprises, LLC, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary holding legacy asbestos liabilities. At the same time, the Company is moving forward with breakthrough innovations like MAGMA. Her contributions have been integral to our success, and I look forward to continuing our productive relationship in the years to come.”

“John has made significant contributions to our Board over the last two years. I appreciate his active engagement to assist the Board and management as we advance MAGMA and other breakthrough technologies that will enable a new business model for glass in the future. In particular, John has extensive experience with similar business transformations, as well as implementing disruptive new technology in the steel industry,” said Lopez. “I am excited to work with him in his new role as our Board Chair as we usher in a new period of prosperity for O-I Glass.”

In addition to serving on our Board, Walker has served on the board of directors of Nucor Corporation since 2008 and as its non-executive chairman since 2020, as well as the board of directors of Otis Worldwide Corporation since 2020. Walker was previously the non-executive chairman of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. from March 2014 to August 2019. He previously served as its executive chairman from November 2013 to March 2014, and its chief executive officer and a director from 2007 to 2014. Walker also served as a director of United Continental Holdings, Inc. from 2002 to 2016.

