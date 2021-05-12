Setplex to Provide TV Cabo São Paulo With OTT Service

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setplex, a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end solutions for OTT service providers, today announced that it has installed its Nora platform into the headend of leading Brazilian operator TV Cabo São Paulo. Setplex will enable TV Cabo São Paulo’s SATTV service to provide a wide range of OTT and IPTV channels to its subscribers, including content that Setplex offers to its Latin American customers. The deal marks Setplex’s first entry into the dynamic Brazilian TV market.



SATTV offers full Internet and video services for more than 50 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from the entire Brazilian region. With Setplex, SATTV can flexibly manage its roll-out of channels and can monetize subscriber upsells efficiently. For ISPs in the Latin American region, Setplex provides a true one-stop service that includes everything from encoding and transcoding of video to the development of multi-screen apps, delivery of content via content delivery network (CDN), security management, and real-time analytics.

Setplex has developed its Nora platform as a complete OTT/IPTV middleware solution that delivers TV, video-on-demand (VOD), catch-up TV, digital video recorder (DVR) and interactive services for customers in any IP-based network. Setplex Nora enables delivery of content to all major devices, including Smart TVs, set-top boxes, iOS, Android, and PC/Mac/Linux environments.

“The ease of integration of the Setplex platform is the key difference-maker for us, in viewing how we grow a business that could determine how we engage and manage subscriber growth going forward,” said SATTV, in a statement. “There is a holistic view of what customers need that is evident in how Setplex has designed its offering, and we see them as a strategic partner as much as a trusted vendor.”

According to Statista, the Brazilian OTT market will grow to $1.28 billion USD by 2023, a nearly 100% increase from 2018. ISPs in Brazil are poised to drive a large percentage of the OTT viewership, as subscribers seek all-in-one packages for content.



The Setplex Nora platform reduces onboarding friction for customers and is a fully future-proofed solution for all sizes of customers.



“We need to provide a world-class turn-key system for customers who seek the highest-quality video supported over all devices and with a breadth of content that they can manage and grow over time,” said Marc Mulgrum, senior vice president of sales, Setplex. “We offer the right mix of simple, powerful, affordable solutions for all sizes of customers, and can rapidly assist with the build-out of next-generation OTT and IPTV services. SATTV is an ideal example of how Setplex can assist a customer build and grow an OTT service in a crowded market.”

ABOUT SETPLEX

Setplex is a leading provider of flexible, end-to-end hardware and software solutions for OTT and IPTV offerings. The company enables broadcast, cable, satellite and Internet TV operators with a wide range of offerings for the ingest, delivery, and analysis of high-quality content. Its array of simply, powerful, affordable solutions are installed worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.setplex.com.

ABOUT SATTV

SATTV is part of TV Cabo São Paulo, and operates in Caxias do Sul, in Brazil. Launched in 2016, SATTV deliver quality options for pay TV and broadband Internet services of the highest quality, and operates a fiber-optic network that extends for 180 kilometers. For more information, visit https://www.sattvacabo.com.br.

Contact

Chris Pfaff

+1 201-218-0262

chris@chrispfafftechmedia.com