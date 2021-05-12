Opolis, Inc., Trustee to the Employment Commons, completes $4.75M “Communities Funding Communities” funding round

Denver, CO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Opolis, Inc, the Trustee to the Opolis Employment Commons, announced the completion of a Series Seed II equity and grants funding round. Opolis raised $5M from multiple strategic communities, DAOs, DeFi projects, investment syndicates, and high net-worth blockchain and HR-Tech industry investors.

With 20 investors and grantors from six continents, the funding syndicate was one of the most diversified and community-led in the blockchain industry. BadgerDAO, Metacartel Ventures, ConsenSys, MakerDAO Foundation, MetaPurse, AngelDAO, CSP DAO, Pickle Finance, Fission Capital, GIGA Foundation, Senary Ventures, ID Theory, NodeSeeds, Redbeard Ventures, Rockies Venture Club, Mitchell Martin, MetisDAO, Magic Labs, Lionschain Capital, and ColoraDAO are among the many that participated in the funding through a combination of equity and grants.



John Paller, Executive Steward of Opolis said, “We set out to demonstrate that ‘communities funding communities’ is the new norm for early-stage funding of key infrastructural projects in Web3. Gathering investors and funders whose long-term goals are in alignment with that of other ecosystem stakeholders was top priority for us. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of such wonderful communities and their members.”



As of May 3rd, the Opolis Employment Commons Independent Worker Coalition has grown by more than 2,500 global Members across 63 countries since the launch on April 22nd.



In addition to the funding round syndicate, notable Coalition Organizational Members include APY.Vision, Array.Finance, Bankless, Blockchain Accelerator Foundation, BrightID, ChaysrDAO, Commons Stack, Crux, DAOHaus, ETHDenver, FIO Protocol, Gitcoin, Giveth, MakerDAO, Meta Gamma Delta, Merkle Mountain, NEAR, Quantstamp, Peeps PoolParty, POAP, MetaCartel, Metafactory, MetaGame, RaidGuild, Reflexer, Serotonin, ShapeShift, Sobol, Superfluid, SushiSwap, The Graph, UMA, Unique.One, Wyre, XERO, and over 50 more from the Blockchain and HR-Tech communities.



Bill Warren, a member of the Opolis Employment Commons Board of Stewards and Co-Founder of Peeps PoolParty said, “We are very excited to see so many quality people and organizations joining the Independent Worker Coalition. The future of work is bright and we look forward to reshaping how individuals relate to their employment in a fundamental way.”



Instead of a traditional airdrop, the Employment Commons is giving away a sign-up bonus to new Members who join before May 26, 2021. Additionally, new Members can earn additional $WORK for inviting their peers, colleagues, and community members to join. The more referrals a Coalition Member provides, the more game points a Member receives — 1,000 points for a joined Coalition Member referral and 2,500 points for an joined Employee Member.



At the end of the Game on May 26, 2021 at 5PM MT, the Employment Commons will distribute up to 3 million $WORK Rewards to all referring Members. The more players who play, the more $WORK added to the prize pool. The top 1,000 points earners will earn a share of the additional $WORK.



The Member dashboard went live at 12PM MT (18:00 UTC) on Monday, May 3, 2021 whereby those who have earned $WORK Rewards can choose to stake their tokens starting immediately to earn additional $WORK.



The Opolis Employment Commons is a Digital Employment Cooperative offering payroll, employment benefits and shared services to independent workers.



###



Contact:



Gavin Nicholson

Community Steward

Opolis, Inc

gavin@opolis.co





