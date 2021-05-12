Worldwide Data Security Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Security Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the data security market and it is poised to grow by $2.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report on the data security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent regulations regarding data protection and the rising number of cyberattacks.



The data security market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies increasing IT security budget as one of the prime reasons driving the data security market growth during the next few years.

The report on the data security market covers the following areas:

Data security market sizing

Data security market forecast

Data security market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data security market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudera Inc., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Proofpoint Inc. Also, the data security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

McAfee LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Proofpoint Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

