DFY Automated Printed Merchandise Stores/Content Marketing Services Launched

Chennai, India, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celesta Digital, a digital marketing and e-commerce consulting agency, announced the launch of ‘My Ruby Deals’, a store providing automated printed merchandise stores for individuals and businesses. The store also offers content marketing systems, lead generation software, and services.

For more details, please visit https://myrubydeals.com

The recently launched services provide businesses with a way to grow their own brand among consumers by taking advantage of the growing e-commerce market.

Retail e-commerce is a growing industry, with expectations to grow even more in the next few years. Research indicates that the global e-Commerce industry is experiencing an annual growth rate of 14.7%. However, the variety of products available online increases competition for vendors who want to grow their brand.

My Ruby Deals provides customers with branded designs and a complete ready-to-sell store set up for their merchandise. The company will work directly with store owners to ensure that product designs are uniquely tailored to their brand. The company also offers advanced e-Commerce training from online store owners who generate 7-figure revenues.

Slingly is a platform that automates the e-commerce process for businesses. It allows business owners to create customized product lines and sell them on multiple platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy. The platform offers concept-to-production services with its top-quality team of expert print designers and developers. With this solution, business owners can create custom-designed printed clothing, mugs, jewelry, handbags, footwear, and more while the agency handles product management and order fulfilment.

My Ruby Deals uses Slingly to create print-on-demand merchandise for the customer’s store and fulfil orders automatically. There are 30 product types available and customers can create an unlimited number of designs. Full site setup and logo creation services are offered.

My Ruby Deals offers three affordable packages – Starter, Professional, and Corporation. The agency’s designers have more than ten years of experience designing print-on-demand merchandise. Business owners can be based out of any country in the world with this automated order fulfilment model.

E-com business owners can sell products in various sizes and colors, and product categories. The platform features powerful reporting, analytics intelligence, customer lookup, and shipping options. Also included are free native apps, a built-in support desk, and a customizable digital storefront. Orders are fulfilled by some of the largest and fastest-growing “On-Demand” printing companies in the USA.

Slingly has partnered with highly targeted web traffic providers. Businesses could also leverage these additional services to increase their sales and brand awareness.

With this launch, Celesta Digital continues to help customers achieve the best ROI from its services. Those interested in how My Ruby Deals can benefit their business can visit https://raincherry.com/thanks

A satisfied customer of My Ruby Deals said, “My shopping cart came out amazing. Their team took the extra time to get my branded designs exactly the way I imagined them.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://myrubydeals.com

Website: https://celestadigitalz.com