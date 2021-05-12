China Infant Formula Market 2021-2025 - Gaining Popularity by Goat Milk Instant Formula / Favorable Policies for Domestic Brands / Growing Opportunity for Liquid Infant Formula

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Infant Formula Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides analysis of the China infant formula market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by volume, by segmentation and by products.

China is a major contributor to the infant formula market at the global level and is supported by increased population in China after withdrawal of one child policy by the Government of China in 2013 and increased income of middle class population.



The China infant formula market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

China infant formula market is expected to increase due many growth drivers such as high female workforce share, rising middle class & dual income families, increasing expenditure on premium nutrition, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as declining new birth in china, foreign brands dominating the market, etc. global hyper converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as gaining popularity by goat milk instant formula, favorable policies for domestic brands, etc.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China infant formula market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Feihe International Inc. are some of the key players operating in the China infant formula market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Company Coverage

Nestle

Danone

Abbott Laboratories

Feihe International Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Infant Milk Formula: An Overview

2.1.1 Infant Milk Formula

2.1.2 Infant Milk Formula Production Process

2.1.3 Types of Infant Milk Formula

2.1.4 Infant Milk Formula: Value Chain

2.1.5 Advantages of Infant Milk Formula

2.1.6 Infant Milk Formula: Based on Type of Availability



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Infant Formula Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Infant Formula Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Infant Formula Market by Region (China and ROW)



4. China Market Analysis

4.1 China Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Infant Formula Market by Value

4.1.2 China Infant Formula Market by Value Growth Rate

4.1.3 China Infant Formula Market by Volume

4.1.4 China Infant Formula Market by Volume Growth Rate

4.1.5 China Infant Formula Market by Average Selling Price (ASP)

4.1.6 China Infant Formula Market by Average Selling Price (ASP) Growth Rate

4.2 China Infant Formula Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 China Infant Formula Market by Segment (Ultra-High End, High End, Mid-To-High End, Mid End and Low End)

4.2.2 China Infant Formula Market Segments by Value

4.3 China Infant Formula Market: Product Analysis

4.3.1 China Infant Formula Market by Product (Goat Infant Formula, Organic Infant Formula, A2 Infant Formula and Others)

4.3.2 China Goat Infant Formula by Value

4.3.3 China Organic Infant Formula by Value

4.3.4 China A2 Infant Formula by Value

4.3.5 China Infant Formula Products by CAGR Comparison

4.4 China Infant Formula Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

4.4.1 China Infant Formula Market Distribution Channel by Share



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 High Female Workforce Share

5.1.2 Rising Middle Class & Dual Income Families

5.1.3 Increasing Expenditure on Premium Nutrition

5.1.4 Reason for Infant Formula Purchase

5.1.5 High Preference for Imported Brands

5.1.6 Lower-tier Cities Are Targeted For The Expansion Of Milk Formula

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Declining New Birth in China

5.2.2 Foreign Brands Dominating the Market

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Gaining Popularity by Goat Milk Instant Formula

5.3.2 Favorable Policies for Domestic Brands

5.3.3 Growing Opportunity for Liquid Infant Formula

5.3.4 Infant Formula for Occasions

5.3.5 Rising Infant Formula Imports



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Infant Formula Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1.1 China Infant Formula Market Share by Player



7. Company Profile

7.1 Nestle

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Danone

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 Feihe International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qnnaf