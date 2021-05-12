United States Postsecondary Online Education Markets, 2021-2025: Artificial Intelligence, Smart Education and Learning & Learning Management System Gaining Momentum

Dublin, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides an in depth analysis of the postsecondary online education market of the US by value and by volume. The report provides a detailed analysis of the US postsecondary online education market by institution type.

The postsecondary online education market can be segmented into undergraduate and graduate postsecondary education. Undergraduate postsecondary education is the formal education undertaken after completing the secondary school, while graduate postsecondary education generally known as post-graduation are the professional or research studies in various disciplines.



Further, the US postsecondary online education market operates with the help of three types of institutions, namely, public not-for-profit, private not-for-profit and private for-profit institutions.



The US postsecondary online education market has increased at a significant growth during the year 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years at a significant CAGR i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The online postsecondary education market in the US is expected to increase due to increasing adoption of microlearning, rising urbanization rate, higher spending on education, growing penetration of IOT devices, increase in educational attainment, etc.



Yet the market faces some challenges such as limited access to internet in remote areas, growing not-for-profit competitors, availability of free online content, etc. The postsecondary online education market also follows some market trends, which include growth of smart education and learning, artificial intelligence, learning management system, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the US postsecondary online education market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



American Public Education, Grand Canyon Education, Adtalem Global Education and Apollo Global Management (Apollo Education Group) are some of the key players operating in the US postsecondary online education market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Company Coverage

American Public Education

Grand Canyon Education

Adtalem Global Education

Apollo Global Management (Apollo Education Group)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Postsecondary Online Education: An Overview

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Online Program Management (OPM)

2.1.3 Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs)

2.2 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation

2.2.1 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation by Education Type

2.2.2 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation by School Type

2.2.3 Postsecondary Online Education Segmentation by End User

2.3 Postsecondary Online Education: Advantages and Disadvantages

2.3.1 Postsecondary Online Education Advantages

2.3.2 Postsecondary Online Education Disadvantages



3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market by Volume

3.1.3 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Volume by Institution Type

3.1.4 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Value by Segments (Undergraduate and Graduate)

3.1.5 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Volume by Segments (Undergraduate and Graduate)

3.2 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 The US Undergraduate Online Education Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Undergraduate Online Education Market by Degree Programs

3.2.3 The US Undergraduate Online Education Market by Volume

3.2.4 The US Graduate Online Education Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Graduate Online Education Market by Degree Programs

3.2.6 The US Graduate Online Education Market by Volume



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rise in Educational Attainment Rate

4.1.2 Increase in Disposable Income

4.1.3 Growing Penetration of IOT Devices

4.1.4 Growth in Adoption of Microlearning

4.1.5 Increasing Urbanization Rate

4.1.6 Rising Education Spending

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Limited Access to Internet in Remote Areas

4.2.2 Online Availability of Free Content

4.2.3 Rising Not-for-Profit Competitors

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Artificial Intelligence

4.3.2 Smart Education and Learning

4.3.3 Learning Management System



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market: A Financial Comparison

5.2 The US Postsecondary Online Education Market Volume by Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 American Public Education, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

6.3 Adtalem Global Education Inc.

6.4 Apollo Global Management (Apollo Education Group)

