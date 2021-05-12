Lauritz.com Group A/S – Closing of Sale of Lauritz-com A/S' subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany and Finland and change in reporting calendar

No. 9/2021
Copenhagen, 12 May 2021
Closing of sale
Referring to our Company announcement no 7 of 26 April 2021 we hereby inform that the Carve-out Sale of Lauritz.com A/S' subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany and Finland, including AB Stockholms Auktionsverk, has now be closed and thereby finalized.
Change in reporting calendar
With reference to the extension of the deadline for filing the annual report for 2020 (L225 approved by the danish parliament on 11 May 2021) we make the following changes to our reporting calendar:
- 31 May 2021: Annual report 2020
- The Annual General Meeting will be held in Copenhagen on 22 June 2021, 11 am.
Best regards
Lauritz.com Group A/S
Bengt Sundström
Chairman
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.15 CEST on 12 May 2021.