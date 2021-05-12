Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Ifenprodil Reduced Interleukin 6 in Phase 2b/3 COVID Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCB: BTHCF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company announces that NP-120 (Ifenprodil) reduced interleukin 6 (IL-6) with statistical significance in its recent Ifenprodil Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 trial, which may be informative for the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.



The Company reports that in the COVID-19 trial, one of the biomarkers that was measured was the change in IL-6 levels. In the measurement from baseline to day five, IL-6 was reduced in the 20 mg treatment arm by 267 ng/L, versus 7 ng/L in the standard of care arm (values are adjusted mean concentrations; p = 0.0292).

IL-6 acts as both a pro-inflammatory cytokine and an anti-inflammatory myokine and is encoded by the IL-6 gene. IL-6 can promote fibrosis by driving chronic inflammation and is elevated in patients with IPF.1 Blockade of IL-6 has been shown to attenuate pulmonary fibrosis in a mouse model.2

The effects of Ifenprodil on IL-6 may be helpful in better understanding its potential role as a possible therapeutic treatment for IPF.

The company recently announced it had achieved 50% of its enrollment target for its Phase 2 trial of Ifenprodil for IPF and chronic cough. Changes in IL-6 will be measured in this study, along with other markers of fibrosis such as C-reactive protein and collagen pro-peptides.

The Company advises that it is not making any express or implied claims that Ifenprodil has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or the SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41420-021-00437-9

2. https://www.jimmunol.org/content/193/7/3755.long

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs, including naturally occurring compounds, for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

